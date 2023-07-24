Nottingham Forest could be set to truly kickstart their summer of spending, with a new addition certain to bolster Steve Cooper's backline...

Who are Nottingham Forest signing this summer?

According to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, the Tricky Trees are willing to take a punt on former Arsenal man, Konstantinos Mavropanos, after an impressive time in Germany.

However, the 25-year-old has reservations due to his prior stint in the top flight, as noted in the report: "Nottingham Forest are still keen on signing Konstantinos Mavropanos from Vfb Stuttgart. But except no deal on transfer fee yet, Mavropanos has second thoughts on playing a Premier League club at the moment."

The centre-back is valued at just €9.9m (£9m) by Football Transfers and would add to their other acquisitions from the window, including Chris Wood and Ola Aina.

How good is Konstantinos Mavropanos?

Last season saw the Greece international enjoy his finest year of top-flight football yet, having finally settled in Germany and starring too.

His 7.26 average rating for the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign should serve to emphasise this, which is heavily influenced by his 83% pass accuracy, 2.2 interceptions, 1.8 tackles and 3.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore. Such an overall rating would have made him by far the Nottingham club's best performer from last term, to put that into context.

He has grown into a defensive leader at his current club, for whom he has now enjoyed just under three steadily improving years despite only leaving the Emirates permanently last summer.

Initially moving to north London as a 20-year-old, the bright lights of the Premier League likely overawed the young defender, who had previously only featured in his homeland. Given he would make just eight senior appearances, one of which saw him sent off, before being permanently moved on speaks volumes for his period in the English capital.

Despite that, Unai Emery still spoke highly of the youngster, suggesting that the future remained bright even if his chances were limited: "Mavropanos, I think he has a big mentality, his mindset was every day to work to improve his fitness and every training session he showed us what we wanted.

"We want to give him the opportunity to train and sometimes play because I think he has a good future."

Given how his tenure with Stuttgart has since gone, the Spanish coach has been proven right, as his former boss Pellegrino Matarazzo noted whilst he was on loan: "He's our gladiator! He's a monster in terms of physique. And when he makes a mistake, he hums around some Greek swear words. I like that. He's just a tough dog."

To now return him to England, with the knowledge he already has plus the additional experience that starring in another of Europe's top five leagues offers, it could be time for him to realise that huge potential at last.

Especially given that he would likely join as one of Forest's finer players, making him a supplementary asset to help the rest of the team thrive. The defensive platform built from his quality would allow his teammates to thrive.

Aina, in particular, would benefit from being partnered with such a steely stalwart, as the presence of the 6 foot 4 titan would allow him to bomb forward, showcasing his true starring assets.

After all, when compared against other full-backs across Europe, the 26-year-old ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, the top 8% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 14% for non-penalty goals per 90, via FBref.

He is a dynamic defender who loves to push on, and with Mavropanos behind him, the Nigerian can be safe in the knowledge that an unflinching ace is protecting his flank with ease.

This could help propel his disappointing two goal contributions from an injury-hit 2022/23 season to new lofty heights.