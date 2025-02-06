In a transfer window full of positives, Aston Villa still found themselves on the end of a surprise rejection from a rising star who has now explained his January decision.

Aston Villa transfer news

Into the Champions League last 16 and battling for the chance to qualify among Europe's elite for a second season in a row, Aston Villa are a difficult club to turn down these days. It's an offer that Marcus Rashford couldn't refuse amid several interested parties. It's even one that three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio didn't refuse and rightly so.

Those in the Midlands are no longer left to escape relegation courtesy of a goal-line technology malfunction or final day battle. Those days are long behind them. Instead, they're a side to be reckoned with at their best under Unai Emery, having earned a point against Juventus and even defeated Bayern Munich earlier in the current campaign.

So, to reject the Midlands club in their current impressive state seems as strange decision, but teenage forward Kparobo Arierhi has explained why he did exactly that during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old told Africa Foot, as relayed by Sport Witness: “I wanted the opportunity to play in the first team. That’s why I chose to sign with Lillestrøm, despite interest from Aston Villa and Lyon.

“Signing my first professional contract with Lillestrøm is an incredible feeling, I’m making my dream come true. My goal is to establish myself in the first team, score a lot of goals and help the team win matches.”

Choosing to join Norweigian side Lillestrom instead after leaving the Beyong Limits acedemy in Nigeria, Arierhi may yet pop up Aston Villa's radar once again when he's ready for his next move, having take his first step into European football recently.

"Robust" Arierhi made intelligent decision

Whilst turning down the interest of a Champions League club may seem an absurd choice, it was the right one for Arierhi. Making his first move into European football, the last thing that the 18-year-old needed was for his game time to become limited, which would have been the case in the Midlands. The young forward needs senior minutes which should arrive in Norway.

Described as "robust" by Youth Scouting, Arierhi remains one to watch at 18 years old and if his move to Lillestrom goes to plan then Villa's January interest won't be the final time that a top club come calling.

As Aston Villa's rise under Emery continues, their transfer activity could yet take them to Norway and back to a young gem in Arierhi.