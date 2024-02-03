Danny Rohl will now have to just make do with his Sheffield Wednesday squad between now and the end of the season, adding in two more new recruits to the building on Deadline Day to help the Owls try and stave off the Championship relegation zone.

It was a case of even more loan additions signing on the dotted line at the death to close out the transfer window on Thursday, with Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen both joining in last-gasp switches from Leeds United and Swansea City respectively.

The Danish defender could well even be thrown straight into the deep end for Wednesday's clash away at Huddersfield Town today, as Rohl makes two changes from the side who valiantly drew 0-0 with Watford last time in this predicted lineup...

1 GK - James Beadle

Sticking with January temporary purchase James Beadle in goal was an inspired move by Rohl in the stalemate versus the Hornets, the 19-year-old Brighton loanee starring in the closely-fought encounter at Hillsborough.

Making two saves in the contest to keep his clean sheet in tact, Beale's confident and assured display in-between the sticks allowed the Owls to attack without fear that they'd be carved open on the counter-attack and lose late on.

2 RB - Pol Valentin

Pol Valentin also impressed in the match with Watford mid-week, standing firm throughout the 0-0 draw as a dogged right-back when Watford ventured forward.

Winning all but one of his duels up against the Hornets, alongside coming away from the tight match with a 100% dribble accuracy, the Spanish defender should have done more than enough to be retained for Rohl to make the short trip to Huddersfield today.

3 CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Likewise, former Manchester United centre-back Di'Shon Bernard should also be retained for the game in West Yorkshire today.

Played at defensive midfield on occasion in recent weeks, the 23-year-old was pushed back to the heart of defence against Watford and came away from the game with a deserved clean sheet for his efforts.

Winning 100% of his aerial duels in a dominant display at the back, Bernard will hope Wednesday can pick up an away win at the Terriers' next match alongside notching up another clean sheet.

4 CB - Akin Famewo

Akin Famewo has also been played in various different positions by Rohl this campaign so far - the German manager often utilising the former Wycombe Wanderers man at left-back - but the Wednesday number 23 excelled at centre-back last time out.

Famewo was unerringly calm on the ball, only misplacing six of his 74 passes on the night. Moreover, he complemented Bernard's brute performance with an equally stern display by losing only one of his four aerial duels in the stalemate.

5 LB - Kristian Pedersen

The first change Rohl will contemplate making is dropping Marvin Johnson to throw Kristian Pedersen straight into the mix, despite the Danish defender only joining at the final hour on Deadline Day and not having time yet to really bed into the Owls group.

But, Johnson's notable off-day against Watford could sway Rohl into taking decisive action and making this personnel switch.

The usually dependable Wednesday number 18 - who has been praised for being "versatile" by ex-Owls player Carlton Palmer in the past - only won two of his nine duels at Hillsborough, alongside not having his most effective night foraying forward with just one out of three dribble attempts paying off.

Pedersen could well be a little rusty, having only made four appearances for parent club Swansea this season, but the 29-year-old showed what he's about when the Swans faced off against Wednesday back in September - amassing two key passes as a constant threat down the Owls' left-hand side.

6 CM - Will Vaulks

The second potential change could also see Liam Palmer drop out of the starting eleven for Will Vaulks to come in, the experienced defensive midfielder even rumoured with a Deadline Day return to Rotherham United at one point.

But, no such move came to fruition with the Owls number four now in line for a start today.

Palmer wasn't poor by any means up against Watford, but it makes sense for Vaulks to come back in and take his spot back owing to Palmer being more of a natural playing in the back four.

The 30-year-old Welshman has also stood out in a holding role recently for his relegation-threatened side, managing two key passes on Boxing Day even when Wednesday lost 2-0 to Coventry City. Could Rohl give Vaulks another chance to impress away at Huddersfield?

7 CM - Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan might not be operating at his explosive best this season, only managing a single goal and assist for the Owls, but the 34-year-old Scotsman showed flashes of his skilful best against Watford mid-week.

Notching up three key passes, on top of trudging off the Hillsborough turf with 100% of his duels won, the Wednesday captain will hope he can break his lengthy duck when it comes to goalscoring and assists against Huddersfield.

8 RW - Anthony Musaba

Still boasting the title of being Wednesday's top goalscorer this campaign, Anthony Musaba wasn't at his deadly best in front of goal against Watford but was still a nuisance for the Hornets defence to keep tabs on.

The Dutchman amassed two shots on target as the Owls desperately tried to break the deadlock, with the right winger still hopeful of bagging against Huddersfield even after a frustrating day at the office mid-week.

Ian Poveda will provide Musaba with friendly competition after joining at the death on Thursday, Musaba raising his performance levels subsequently knowing Rohl could decide to drop him for the Leeds loanee.

9 CAM - Josh Windass

Reintroduced into the first-team fold under Rohl last month, Josh Windass repaid his manager's faith in bringing him back into the lineup with two strikes against Hull City and Coventry.

The ex-Rangers attacking midfielder didn't get on the scoresheet against Watford, but was lively all the same in a bright 45-minute spell - managing an impressive five key passes to try and cut open a determined Hornets defence, alongside just misplacing one of his 26 passes.

10 LW - Djeidi Gassama

Djeidi Gassama lasted the full 90 minutes against Watford and was a constant bright spark, launching himself into 23 duels in total during the course of the full game and winning a respectable 12.

Gassama's full-blooded approach to the contest wasn't rewarded with a goal, however, even with the Wednesday number 41 registering three shots on Ben Hamer's net. Yet, Gassama will be retained regardless with the Frenchman now a fixed-first teamer under Rohl after starting in his side's last five Championship games.

11 ST - Ike Ugbo

Ike Ugbo would have been worried about his first-team spot with a whole host of Deadline Day developments coming out of Hillsborough, anxious that Orlando City attacker Duncan McGuire would finally join late on to snatch his spot as the lone striker.

But, a deal for the American striker fell through and so the Troyes loanee will start away at the Terriers today.

The new Wednesday number 12 was dangerous in patches against Watford, hitting the woodwork from just 22 touches. Could he net his first Owls goal away at Huddersfield?

Sheffield Wednesday predicted lineup in full v Huddersfield: GK - Beadle; RB - Valentin, CB - Bernard, CB - Famewo, LB - Pedersen; CM - Vaulks, CM - Bannan; RW - Musaba, CAM - Windass, LW - Gassama; ST - Ugbo