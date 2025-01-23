There hasn't been a whole lot to cheer about for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Their Premier League campaign has been nothing short of a disaster, and their injury list seems to be never-ending.

Some of the only positives from the campaign thus far have been the fact they remain in three cup competitions and the impressive rise of Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski's 24/25 Competitions PL UEL EFL Cup FA Cup Appearances 22 6 4 1 Minutes 1771' 267' 286' 31' Goals 6 1 1 1 Assist 4 1 3 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 0.33 1.00 1.00 Minutes per Goal Involvement 177.1' 133.5' 7.5' 31' All Stats via Transfermarkt

The Swedish international has stepped up his game massively this year and is certainly in contention for the Player of the Season, so recent reports linking the club with a transfer that could be a repeat of his should excite fans.

Tottenham chase Kulusevski repeat

According to a recent report from Italian publication La Stampa via Sport Witness, Tottenham are one of several sides who have been offered Juventus star Dušan Vlahović.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that the Serbian's agent continues to 'keep contacts alive' with those sides who could make a move for the player, which include Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

How much the Lilywhites might have to pay for the former Fiorentina star is not mentioned in the story, but reports from earlier this month indicate that he could be available for around £55m.

He might not be at the top of Spurs' list this month, but even so, Vlahović is an incredibly talented striker and someone who could make a big difference to the club's season, and the last time Daniel Levy and Co made a forward signing from Juventus things worked out rather well.

Why Vlahović would be a Kulusevski repeat for Spurs

Okay, before we examine some of the other reasons why Spurs should be looking to sign Vlahović this month, it's worth exploring why such a transfer would be something of a repeat of Kulusevski's a few years ago.

Well, the first and most obvious reason is that, like the Swedish international, it would be another example of the North Londoners signing an exciting attacker from Juventus and doing so in the January transfer window.

Moreover, it would be fair to say that despite his immense ability, the Serbian international is currently seeing his importance to the Old Lady reduced, as he started his second game in a row on the bench on Tuesday night despite being fit again.

The same thing happened with the Stockholm-born star before he made his move, as in the first half of the 21/22 campaign, he was limited to just 973 minutes of action across 27 mostly substitute appearances.

With all that said, the North Londoners shouldn't just be looking to sign the Belgrade-born star just because it would be a similar deal to Kulusevski's from three years ago; they should be looking to bring him in because he's a brilliant centre-forward.

Vlahović's 24/25 Competition Serie A UCL Supercoppa Italy Cup Appearances 17 6 1 1 Minutes 1333' 415' 65' 81' Goals 7 4 0 1 Assists 1 1 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.47 0.83 0.00 1.00 Minutes per Goal Involvement 166.62' 83' 0' 81' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, despite seeing his game time reduced in Turin this season, the goalscoring "monster," as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has still found the back of the net on 12 occasions and provided two assists to boot in 25 appearances, totalling 1894 minutes.

That means the 24-year-old sharpshooter is currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.78 games, or every 135.28 minutes for an incredibly mediocre Juventus team.

Moreover, with Dominic Solanke now set to spend some time on the sidelines, Postecoglou's need for a reliable striker is more acute than ever.

Ultimately, he might not be precisely what Spurs are looking for, but Vlahović has shown over the last few seasons that he's an excellent striker, and with three cups still on the line, Levy and Co cannot afford to miss out on the opportunity to sign him.