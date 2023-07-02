Arsenal could be set to pull off one of the biggest transfers in Premier League history, if reports are to be believed...

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal?

This extravagant claim comes courtesy of Football Transfers, who suggest that the Gunners are plotting a remarkable 2024 swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

With the World Cup-winning Frenchman set to see his contract expire at the Parc des Princes next summer, it seems that like most others in world football, Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old.

Although Real Madrid are unsurprisingly the standout favourite, given their long-running flirtation with the forward, that has not deterred the north London club from considering sending a package to try and lure the speedster.

This would mark one of the coups of the century, to tempt a £117m-rated player to the Emirates for no transfer fee.

Would Kylian Mbappe join Arsenal?

Whilst this might seem like the most unlikely of moves, the north London outfit have a few key benefits that could aid them in their pursuit.

Firstly, this summer has been one of vast transformation. Already Kai Havertz has been welcomed, and deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are progressing well. There is every reason to believe that Arteta's men will once again challenge for the Premier League title next season, given the improvements they have already made to a side that led the division for so long last term.

Should they go one step further and actually topple Manchester City, there is no reason to suggest that Mbappe would be against joining the reigning English champions.

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, is the legacy that this infamous club boast. Their relationship with France has been a close-knit one, with legends such as Arsene Wenger, Emmanuel Petit, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires all hailing from the continent.

However, few stand out like the king himself, Thierry Henry.

Having joined from AS Monaco, this tricky forward would make 376 appearances for the club, maintaining a remarkable 331 goal contributions during that period. Few could muster such consistent quality like the 45-year-old, who is regarded by pundit Jamie Carragher as "the best striker to ever play in the Premier League and it is not even a debate."

The versatile forward impressed both as a central forward and a left winger, with his mesmeric dribbling, blistering pace, wicked finishing with both feet and creative excellence all meriting such praise.

However, in Mbappe many believe that finally the legend has been reincarnated.

In fact, talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor even noted: "He [Mbappe] reminds me a little bit of Thierry Henry and a lot of R9 mixed together."

With a preference to play from the left and cut in onto his deadly right foot, immediately the comparisons are obvious. Not to mention that the finisher also started his career in Monaco, to further emphasise the similarities.

Should he complete a similar arc by joining Arsenal, fulfilling the role that Henry used to, it could prove to be the true catalyst that earns Arteta decades worth of domination akin to Wenger's successful stint.

Mbappe has recorded 310 goal contributions in just 260 games since moving to the French capital, having been instrumental in the relatively comfortable success of one World Cup, and narrow loss in the final of its latest iteration. His hat trick as they fell to Argentina on penalties left many believing he will be the next man to dominate the Ballon d'Or award just as his former teammate Lionel Messi has done.

Given that Carragher spoke so highly of the man that used to terrorise him and his league, it only makes sense that the person to potentially replace him must also be "one of the greatest players in the world", as branded by Pablo Zabaleta.