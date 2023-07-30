Manchester United could pull off one of the deals of the century, should they tempt a sought-after star to Old Trafford.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint-Germain?

With the future of Kylian Mbappe firmly up in the air, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway superstar.

As the Frenchman is now firmly up for sale, drawing the intrigue of Saudi Arabia among other suitors, there are few that can compete with the financial might that such an evolving league can offer. However, it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old ace will choose legacy over a financial boost that could set up his family for countless generations.

One of the few clubs who could offer the forward a mix of the two is the Red Devils, who were implicated in the saga earlier this month. He has just one year left on his current deal, with Football Transfers valuing the World Cup winner at €126.4m (£108m).

How good is Kylian Mbappe?

It feels disingenuous to outline what Mbappe offers with statistics alone, but they help to showcase how he is comfortably one of the best players in the world.

Just last season saw him notch 51 goal contributions across all competitions, unsurprisingly failing to match his incredible tally of 65 from the year prior.

There are but a handful of players capable of shining so brightly, and given he is still so young, the world truly is at his feet as he seeks a move to greener pastures. He would likely encourage a speedy end to his tumultuous but ultimately successful tenure at the Parc des Princes, where he has scored 212 times in just 260 games.

However, his creativity is an often-forgotten asset that sets him apart from the rest. It is that ability to forge chances out of nothing for his teammates that suggest he could be a star in Manchester, providing for their newest signing, Rasmus Hojlund.

With transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirming that the deal has been agreed, the Danish marksman will offer pace, power, and a much-needed focal point with which Erik ten Hag can build his side around.

Not to mention that last season he found the net 16 times across all competitions whilst assisting a further seven, suggesting that the 20-year-old certainly knows where the back of the net is.

He would benefit greatly from the quality Mbappe would bring, who registered 1.6 key passes per game in Ligue 1 last year, and created 17 big chances despite registering just five assists, via Sofascore.

In fact, when compared against other forwards across Europe, he sits in the top 1% for progressive carries per 90, the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90, via FBref. His offensive figures boast a sea of green, where he is one of if not the best in every offensive category across the continent.

Journalist Musa Okwonga had already earmarked the youngster for success back in 2017, noting:

"Mbappé is the best player I have seen at that age since Ronaldo. There is no other footballer of this era who has been so complete so young."

This is potential certainly fulfilled, and if partnered with the 6 foot 3 gem, could even reach new heights.

Ten Hag's new striker could bully defenders into submission, and in turn, even end up creating for Mbappe. The combination of a big man and a silky dribbler, both with a frightening turn of pace, marks a daunting prospect for the rest of the division.

The threat the latter poses will likely draw two or even three defenders to silence him, which is when the rest of his teammates could truly do the damage. Hojlund in particular will benefit, as his big-money move to Old Trafford could be eased by a higher-profile arrival that will feed him countless opportunities to mark his debut year with plenty of goals.