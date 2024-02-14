Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest names in world football and looks set to be the face of the sport once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire. He’s already made a huge impact in France after coming through as a teenager at AS Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

A World Cup winner, Mbappe also became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst back in 1966, however, France would eventually lose out to Argentina in arguably the best final of all time in Qatar.

But who is Mbappe? Where could he go next? And what is his salary? Football FanCast has gathered everything you need to know about the forward.

Kylian Mbappe age and height

Kylian Mbappe, whose full name is Kylian Mbappe Lottin, was born on 20th December 1998 in Paris, France, making the Paris Saint-Germain attacker 25 years old.

Mbappe is slightly above the average height for a winger, standing at just over 5 foot 10 (178cm).

Kylian Mbappe transfer news

Mbappe’s contract at PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, which has resulted in transfer speculation going into overdrive. The attacker previously looked set to sign for Real Madrid in May 2022 before making a dramatic U-turn to pen a new two-year deal at PSG. However, this year, it looks as if Mbappe could finally leave Paris.

Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners to secure the 25-year-old’s services once again, and there were reports that an agreement was already in place ahead of a summer switch to the Bernabeu. However, Mbappe's representatives recently released a statement saying no agreement is in place.

A move to La Liga may not be the only option for the Frenchman, though, with a number of Premier League clubs also linked. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest in the superstar, with the player’s mother even a supporter of the Reds.

Kylian Mbappe’s salary per week and contract

As mentioned, the forward penned new terms at the Parc des Princes back in 2022, which included a huge €100m (£85.4m) signing bonus and expires this summer.

In terms of his wages, Mbappe is believed to be taking home an annual salary of £112,694,510 per year, which breaks down as a base pay of just under £61.5m and around £51m through bonuses. That works out at £2,167,202 per week, £309,600 per day, £12,900 per hour and £215 per minute.

Kylian Mbappe’s goals and honours

The Frenchman has played all across the front three during his career, but the majority of his appearances have come as a centre-forward. His goal record for club and country is insane, and at the age of 25, he already has more than 300 senior goals to his name.

Kylian Mbappe goals PSG 242 AS Monaco 27 France 46 Kylian Mbappe trophies Ligue 1 6 French Cup 3 French League Cup 2 French Super Cup 3 World Cup 1 Nations League 1

As can be seen, Mbappe has also won plenty of silverware in recent years, with his first major title coming with AS Monaco during their 2016/17 Ligue 1 triumph.

Kylian Mbappe’s boots

Mbappe has been sponsored by Nike for the majority of his career and actually signed a $187m (£149m) 10-year deal with the American company. At the age of 18, the Frenchman had his own personalised football boots, whereas the player also helped with the creation of the Nike Mercurial Superfly VI, taking inspiration from Brazil icon Ronaldo.

Most recently, Mbappe has debuted the Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 FG "Voltage Purple", a football boot inspired by the Nike TN Air Max Plus.

Kylian Mbappe’s celebration

With the amount of goals Mbappe scores, he needed to have his own celebration, and it didn’t take long for him to create his own. Back in 2017, when playing for AS Monaco in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, Mbappe tucked his arms underneath his armpits, and that has been associated with the forward ever since.

He has continued that trend throughout the years and has also thrown in some other celebrations, but his number one has always remained intact.

Kylian Mbappe’s top speed

Along with his technical qualities, one attribute that has made Mbappe run riot against defenders over the years is his pace. Back in 2022, it emerged that the PSG star was actually the quickest footballer on the planet, being able to cover 10.6 metres per second.

However, in 2024, Mbappe’s crown of the quickest star in the world is under threat, with the player ranking down in 28th place with a speed of 36.08 km/h, with Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven out in front with a speed of 37.38 km/h.

Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend

Mbappe’s dating history since being in the public eye has been well documented. There were rumours he was seeing Alicia Aylies, a French singer and model, back in 2018, and three years later, he was believed to be in a relationship with Emma Smet, another French model and actress.

There were also rumours of Mbappe dating Stella Maxwell, Georgia May Heath and Ines Rau in recent years, with the latter of the three speculated the most. Rau is the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine and was spotted with Mbappe on a yacht prior to the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Mbappe’s current girlfriend is believed to be Stephanie Rose Bertram, a Belgian model, with the 28-year-old working for the likes of brands such as L’Oreal. She actually dated former PSG right-back Gregory van der Wiel in the past.

Kylian Mbappe’s net worth

It comes as no surprise to know that Mbappe is one of the biggest earners in world football, and his net worth reportedly sits at $180m - which equates to around £144m. Mbappe has a partnership with the EA FC video game series, as well as big brand deals with the likes of Nike, Dior and Hublot.

Kylian Mbappe’s brother

Mbappe has a younger brother, Ethan, who is also on the books of PSG and has been since 2017. He has been catching the eye at U19 level and appears to be a star in the making. In fact, the teenager made his debut for the first team alongside Kylian at the end of 2023 aged just 16 in a 3-1 win over FC Metz.

Now 17, the central midfielder, also sponsored by Nike, is out of contract in Paris at the end of the season like his superstar brother, so he too could be on the move in the summer.