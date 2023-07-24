Arsenal seem to be a quiet contender to pull off one of the greatest transfers the Premier League would have ever seen...

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint-Germain?

That's according to Football Transfers, who attest that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the developing situation regarding Kylian Mbappe's drawn-out exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Sky Sports having detailed the deterioration of the relationship between player and club, suggesting the former is willing to sacrifice his next year of football in order to leave for free next summer, many clubs have been put on high alert as such a generational asset becomes available.

Not least Mikel Arteta, who will reportedly use Gabriel Martinelli as a makeweight to convince the Parisian giants to allow him to join them.

A package is in place for the France international should he choose an Emirates switch, although it would hinge on the move happening in January or next summer.

It had previously been suggested that his exit would not come unless a €200m (£173m) fee was stumped up, although that could drop dramatically given the fresh update.

How many goals does Kylian Mbappe have?

It does not need much to outline just how utterly exceptional Mbappe is and would be wherever he chooses to play.

With 212 goals in 260 games for PSG and a total of 244 strikes across an already illustrious career thus far, the 24-year-old truly has the world at his feet.

Even teammate Neymar would agree with that notion, as he claimed last year: "He’s a world-class player, present and future of this club. I’m very happy that Kylian - who’s my friend and teammate - he’s staying here at Paris."

It, therefore, goes without saying that he would walk into virtually every team in the world, even if elite stars stand in their way.

Martinelli enjoyed arguably the best year of his career since moving to north London and finished as the club's joint-top scorer as they made the lofty step up to title challengers.

Scoring 15 times and assisting a further six across all competitions, it is hard to imagine many who would even challenge the 22-year-old, let alone completely usurp him.

However, his tally pales in comparison to his potential successor, who notched 41 goals and assisted a further ten in just 43 games in all competitions in France.

What makes Mbappe even more special, aside from his remarkable goalscoring figures, is the imperious technical quality he boasts on the ball.

His dribbling technique is exemplary, and his creativity is unparalleled. When compared to other forwards across Europe, he ranks in the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, the best 1% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

The former AS Monaco star is the perfect all-around attacking package, and for all Martinelli's progress in recent years, there is little chance he will grow to such an unparalleled level.

Upon securing the Brazilian's contract extension, Arteta noted earlier this year: "He’s a player with enormous potential - he still has so many things to improve but he’s already performing at a really high level.

“He can develop physically. He can develop mentally. He can develop in terms of consistency. He can develop defensively. He can develop in the final third and in the spaces that he occupies. His numbers can be improved, and he’s so willing - that’s the best thing about Gabi."

Whilst this is outlined to excite fans at the ceiling he boasts, there are a few attributes with which Mbappe could improve. It is this gulf that separates the two, with his potential acquisition set to turn Arsenal from mere contenders into the team to beat.