Celtic are away from Parkhead for the second match in succession as they travel to Easter Road to take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Hoops head into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen away from home last time out in the top-flight, which was their fourth draw of the league campaign so far.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that his team reacts well to bounce back from that disappointing result with all three points on Wednesday ahead of an SFA Cup clash with St. Mirren next weekend.

The Northern Irish head coach could look to make a number of changes to the starting XI that lined up against the Dons, and failed to win, on Saturday.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Celtic team to take to the field from the start against Hibs...

1 Joe Hart

In between the sticks, Joe Hart should retain his place in goal as he has been the manager's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the Premiership season.

The former England international had little chance to stop Bojan Miovski's opening goal against Aberdeen but did come to the rescue to make a sprawling save from Graeme Shinnie to stop the hosts from going 2-1 up late on.

2 Alistair Johnson

At right-back, Alistair Johnston should retain his position in the side after a solid display last time out; winning seven duels, making four tackles, and creating one chance in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

3 Maik Nawrocki

Despite a shaky afternoon against the Dons, Rodgers should keep faith in Maik Nawrocki and offer the former Legia Warsaw titan a chance to bounce back with a strong performance.

The summer signing lost three of his five ground duels but has only started four league matches and needs time to find his feet in the Premiership.

Therefore, the 22-year-old colossus should start again as he will gain more vital minutes that will help him to adapt to life as a regular starter for Celtic, whilst Cameron Carter-Vickers is out injured.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside the Polish defender, Liam Scales should start on the left side of the centre-back pairing. He won ten of his 12 duels against Aberdeen, which shows that the former Dons loanee dominated his former teammates.

5 Anthony Ralston

The first alteration to the starting XI could come at left-back with Anthony Ralston the replacement for Alexandro Bernabei on the left side of the back four.

First-choice Greg Taylor is currently out injured with a calf strain and his absence afforded the Argentine defender an opportunity to start against Aberdeen.

Bernabei, however, failed to grasp his chance with a duel success rate of 33% (3/9) against the Dons. His weak play led to Rodgers bringing Ralston on to replace him and the Scottish enforcer won three of his five duels in 31 minutes on the pitch, which could now earn him a start on Wednesday night.

6 Callum McGregor

Another player who should keep their place in the starting XI is Celtic's captain and midfield maestro Callum McGregor, who has started all 24 of the club's league matches this season.

7 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley is almost undroppable for Celtic with the attacking quality he displays on a regular basis in the middle of the park. The talented gem has started all 23 of his league appearances this season and contributed with ten goals and seven assists.

8 Paulo Bernardo

To complete the midfield trio, Paulo Bernardo could start once again after a solid, albeit unspectacular, display against the Dons. He created one chance, won 100% (4/4) of his ground duels, and completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles in 59 minutes on the pitch.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

The second alteration to the team could come on the right side of the attack, with Kuhn coming in to replace Liel Abada against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Rodgers went with the 22-year-old Hoops winger against the Dons and that selection was not justified with a good performance as Abada missed one 'big chance' and failed to create a single chance for his teammates in 59 minutes of action.

23/24 Bundesliga Nicolas Kuhn (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Goals Two Key passes 29 Big chances created 11 Assists Five

Kuhn - once described as "complete" by UEFA licensed coach @Inverthewing on X - came off the bench to make a big impact, after enjoying a fantastic first half of the campaign with Rapid Wien, as shown in the table above.

The German forward scored the equaliser with a low effort, which deflected in, four minutes after being introduced to the game, and went on to provide one key pass. Therefore, Rodgers should take Abada out of the side and reward Kuhn with his full Celtic debut.

10 Adam Idah

Another player who could be drafted into the starting line-up is deadline day signing Adam Idah, who could start ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi as the sole number nine.

The Japan international has scored two goals in his last 11 Premiership appearances for the club and failed to a single shot on target or key pass in 90 minutes against Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Idah created three chances and registered an assist for Kuhn's equaliser in 31 minutes off the bench on his debut for the Hoops.

Rodgers should now ditch Kyogo, who has struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, and unleash his deadline day signing from the start as the focal point of the attack.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, Luis Palma could retain his position on the left flank after another busy display on the wing for the Scottish giants on Saturday.

The Honduras international completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles and created one 'big chance' for his teammates, but was not rewarded with an assist for his creative effort.

Palma has now created 12 'big chances' in the Premiership so far this season, since his move from Aris last summer, and that is five more than any other player within the squad has managed.

Predicted Celtic XI to face Hibernian: GK - Joe Hart, RB - Alistair Johnston, CB - Maik Nawrocki, CB - Liam Scales, LB - Anthony Ralston, CM - Callum McGregor, CM - Matt O'Riley, CM - Paulo Bernardo, RW - Nicolas Kuhn, ST - Adam Idah, LW - Luis Palma