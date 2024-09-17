Celtic are in European action for the first time this season as they prepare to take on SK Slovan at Parkhead in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

As part of the new group phase of the competition, this is the first of eight matches that the Hoops will play in an attempt to qualify for the knockout rounds next year.

Brendan Rodgers' side finished bottom of their group in the previous edition of the tournament during the 2023/24 campaign, which means that there should be plenty of motivation for them to right a wrong this time around.

The Glasgow giants head into this clash off the back of a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts at Paradise on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, thanks to goals from summer signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

Despite the victory over Steven Naismith's side at the weekend, Rodgers could look to make some changes to his starting XI, and here is FFC's predicted Celtic line-up to take to the field against the Slovakian outfit on Wednesday...

1 Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel has started all six of the club's matches in all competitions so far this season and deserves to keep his place between the sticks.

The experienced Danish titan is yet to concede a goal in the Premiership, after five appearances, and will be hoping for a strong start to his European journey at Parkhead.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, Alistair Johnston should retain his place in the starting line-up after an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign in the Premiership.

The Canada international has created four 'big chances' and averaged 2.2 key passes per game across his five outings in the division, which suggests that he can provide a big attacking threat down the right flank.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

There should not be any doubt over whether or not Cameron Carter-Vickers will be in the starting XI for this match, barring any fitness issues, as he is a rock at the back for Rodgers.

The USA international has been crucial to the club's perfect defensive record in the league this season, winning 69% of his duels in the division.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales should be selected as the left-sided centre-back option ahead of summer signing Auston Trusty, who was brought in from Sheffield United on deadline day.

The Irish colossus has made 5.8 clearances per game across his five appearances in the Premiership and his excellent positioning will be needed to ensure that his side comes away with all three points on Wednesday.

5 Greg Taylor

Rodgers did bring Spanish left-back Alex Valle to Glasgow last month to bolster his options at left-back, but FFC are predicting that Greg Taylor will keep his place in the side.

The Scotland international has started all five of the games that Celtic have kept clean sheets in and has provided two assists, which highlights his quality in and out of possession.

6 Callum McGregor

At the base of the midfield, there is little doubt that the captain - Callum McGregor - will be the metronomic figure in the middle of the park for Celtic.

The Scottish star, who is now retired from international duty, has completed 93% of his attempted passes and scored three goals in his five league appearances.

7 Arne Engels

In the first of the two number eight roles, summer signing Arne Engels should start for the first time in a European match for the Scottish giants.

The Belgian whiz scored his first goal for the club on his full debut against Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday, calmly rolling a penalty into the back of the net in the second half.

8 Luke McCowan

The first possible change to the starting XI could come alongside Engels in the middle of the park, with former Dundee man Luke McCowan replacing Reo Hatate.

In his last two Premiership matches, the Japan international lost seven of his 12 ground duels and lost possession a whopping 32 times, without providing a goal or an assist.

McCowan, meanwhile, has won 62% of his ground duels in the league this season and scored three goals in five games, the latest of which came as a substitute against Hearts.

The Scottish ace could provide more physicality in midfield, with his strength on the deck, whilst also providing a greater goal threat alongside Engels.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

Nicolas Kuhn should keep his place in the starting XI after a strong start to the Premiership season, with two goals, two assists, and three 'big chances' created in four starts.

The German winger has proven that he has the quality to offer a threat as both a scorer and a creator of goals for the Scottish giants, and his presence on the flank could be key to unlocking the Slovan defence on Wednesday night.

10 Adam Idah

The second change to the line-up could come in the centre-forward position, as Rodgers could brutally ditch Kyogo Furuhashi for Adam Idah to be unleashed.

FFC published an article urging the manager to drop the Japanese striker after he lost 100% of his duels and missed a 'big chance' in the win over Hearts.

Idah, whose ability was described as "incredible" by Rodgers last term, could provide more physicality for Celtic, having won 64% of his aerial battles last season in the Premiership.

The Ireland international also scored eight goals in five starts in the league for the Hoops and could offer a physical presence as well as a goal threat, after Kyogo offered neither on Saturday.

11 James Forrest

The third and final change to the starting XI could come on the left flank as Rodgers could rotate his side and unleash James Forrest ahead of Daizen Maeda.

After a difficult afternoon for Maeda against Hearts, with zero goals, zero assists, and zero 'big chances' created, the head coach could offer him a rest on Wednesday and start Forrest in his place.

The Scottish whiz came off the bench against the Jam Tarts and provided an assist with a pass across to McCowan on the edge of the box.

Predicted Celtic XI to take on Slovan (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor (C), Engels, McCowan; Kuhn, Idah, Forrest