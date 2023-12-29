No matter their mixed form in recent times, Scottish champions Celtic will be fully aware that a statement victory over their Old Firm rivals on Saturday afternoon will help to firmly quash the doubters, with the fixture so often proving decisive in the battle for Premiership glory.

The Parkhead outfit go into tomorrow's clash on home soil five points clear at the summit, albeit with bitter rivals Rangers having two games in hand, ensuring the pair are very much finely poised at present.

While the Hoops have picked up successive wins over Livingston and Dundee, Brendan Rodgers' side have certainly not been at their free-flowing best of late, hence why the former Leicester City boss could make as many as three changes from the side that ran out 3-0 winners on Boxing Day.

1 GK - Joe Hart

The 36-year-old - who has just six months left on his existing deal - may not be the long-term pick for Rodgers and co, yet the experienced stopper will be called upon once again this weekend.

2 RB - Alistair Johnston

The former Montreal man is yet to register a goal or an assist this season, yet that isn't for a want of trying, having notably provided six key passes last time out, while enjoying 122 touches of the ball.

It will be the Canadian's defensive strength that will be tested tomorrow, however, up against the lively Abdallah Sima.

3 CB - Stephen Welsh

The first change could see Stephen Welsh come into the side to replace the stricken Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the latter man set to be absent after he limped off at Dens Park.

With the likes of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki still not even making the matchday squad of late, Welsh will likely be called upon from the start for the visit of Philippe Clement's men.

4 CB - Liam Scales

Despite signing Nawrocki, Lagerbielke and Nat Phillips over the summer, it is Liam Scales who has deservingly been a mainstay in the side this season, having been truly "excellent" - as per his manager.

5 LB - Greg Taylor

With Alexandro Bernabei fading from view under Rodgers, Taylor is the undisputed first-choice pick at left-back and will once again get the nod.

6 CDM - Callum McGregor

A man who knows all about this fixture - having taken part in 35 Old Firm meetings to date - Callum McGregor will lead the side out in what could be a crucial encounter amid Celtic's hopes of defending their title.

7 CM - Matt O'Riley

If anyone is to win the game for the Bhoys, it is likely to be Matt O'Riley, with the in-demand ace - who has reportedly caught the eye of Serie A giants, Inter Milan - scoring nine goals and contributing eight assists in all competitions this season.

8 CM - Paulo Bernardo

Fresh from scoring his first goal for the club against Dundee, Paulo Bernardo could be rewarded with a first outing against the Gers, with the returning Reo Hatate more likely to be involved off the bench.

9 RW - Mikey Johnston

The fleet-footed "throwback" - as hailed by teammate Joe Hart - no doubt deserves a recall to the starting XI following his stunning late cameo on Tuesday afternoon, having sealed a richly-deserved win with two late goals at the death.

With Daizen Maeda having 'offered nothing' last time out, according to Football Scotland's Ryan McDonald, a change should well be made to the frontline.

10 ST - Oh Hyeon-gyu

It may seem a bold decision to make, yet with Kyogo Furhashi looking 'bereft of confidence' at the moment - as per McDonald - after scoring just once in his last seven league games, it could be a rare chance for Oh to impress from the start.

A return of five goals in the league from only three starts is a strong tally from the South Korean starlet, with Rodgers - who could perhaps unleash Kyogo from the bench - now needing to rely on a new figurehead in attack.

11 LW - Luis Palma

Completing the lineup will no doubt be one-time Rangers target, Luis Palma, with the wideman having yet again been a real weapon last time out - making 11 key passes in total.

With 14 goals and assists to his name in just 15 Premiership appearances so far, the Honduran dynamo is doing his best to try and fill the void of that man, Jota.

Celtic's predicted lineup in full vs Rangers: GK - Hart; RB - A Johnston, CB - Welsh, CB - Scales, LB - Taylor: CDM - McGregor, CM - O'Riley, CM - Bernardo: RW - Johnston, ST - Oh, LW - Palma