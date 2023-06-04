Tottenham Hotspur could be set to hand their reported inbound manager a dream start to life in north London, by preemptively signing one of his stars.

What's the latest on Kyogo Furuhashi to Spurs?

The Scottish Sun report that Daniel Levy wants to sign Celtic's main marksman Kyogo Furuhashi alongside their manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The Japan international is reportedly on their transfer shortlist as a partner, cover or even replacement for Harry Kane, who continues to be linked with an exit from the club.

Should the Australian really be the frontrunner for their vacancy, as some reports are claiming, then bringing in one of his top performers could be key in hitting the ground running and helping to disseminate information regarding his philosophy to the rest of the squad.

It is also noted that the club are willing to pay as much as £30m to secure this deal.

How good is Kyogo Furuhashi?

The 28-year-old striker has been in imperious form this term under Postecoglou with the two clearly on the same wavelength tactically.

He spearheads his high-pressing front line with ease and is just as willing to run the channels as he is to revert to a penalty-box striker.

Having found a fine blend of that this year, his tally of 34 goals in all competitions is married with a further five assists, having blown away his 25 goal contributions from the year prior.

However, the benefits that will come from this deal will be much more than goalscoring, as Postecoglou outlined himself back in February:

"It’s not just about his goals. They are the most important thing, but he works so hard. He’s another that, whatever rewards he gets, they are hard-earned.

"He’s not floating about just waiting for a chance. He’s running his socks off to do things other strikers won’t do because he knows it’s the right thing for the team."

Further praise from his boss in 2021 typifies the striker equally well: "Kyogo’s the size of a jockey, playing against guys almost a foot taller than him & all these brave warriors on the outside are casting aspersions.”

It seemed like the former Australia head coach could go on for hours about his admiration for the forward, showcasing the strength of their relationship and why it would be such a dream for the two to be united again in north London.

The bonds he has formed at Celtic Park would likely be the biggest stumbling block in preventing him from taking this natural step up in his career, but should Levy convince Furuhashi to join their revolution, Postecolgou would surely follow.