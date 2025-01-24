Celtic confirmed their place in the play-off round of the Champions League this season with a 1-0 win over BSC Young Boys at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

A late own goal from Loris Benito, who bundled the ball into his own net after Adam Idah's initial shot was saved, secured all three points for the Hoops in Glasgow.

They have now only lost one of their seven matches in the European competition in the 2024/25 campaign, after they were knocked out in the group stage last term.

Joy turned to possible confusion for Celtic supporters, however, as shortly after the full-time whistle at Parkhead, it was reported that Kyogo Furuhashi is set to sign for Rennes.

Sky Sports claims that the Japan international is in advanced talks to join the French side for a fee of £10m, despite starting on Wednesday night, and the Hoops are closing in on an £8m deal to sign Jota.

Jota, the Portuguese forward who initially left for Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, is not a centre-forward, however, and Celtic are also reportedly looking at a number nine to come in and replace Kyogo.

Celtic eyeing Kyogo replacement

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are plotting a deal to sign Brondby marksman Mathias Kvistgaarden in response to Rennes' swoop for their number eight.

The report claims that the Hoops have been long-term admirers of the Danish centre-forward and that they attempted to sign him in the summer and in January of last year, but they were unable to agree a fee for him at the time.

It states that the Scottish giants are now prepared to rekindle their interest in the Denmark U21 international, in light of Kyogo's £10m move to France, and that they are plotting a new bid to test Brondby's resolve.

The Scottish Sun adds that Eintracht Frankfurt, who just sold Omar Marmoush to Premier League champions Manchester City, are also in the race to secure Kvistgaarden's services, which has left the Danish side in a great position to demand big money for the forward.

It also reveals that the 22-year-old striker is currently valued at £8m and that Celtic have enough money, given the sale of Kyogo, to launch a bid to sign the young attacker before the end of the January transfer window, which means that they could use the money gained from Rennes' deal for the Japan international to fund a move for the Superliga sensation.

Celtic's board must, now, ensure that they put together an offer that is attractive enough for Brondby to accept before Frankfurt get the chance to make a move for him in the coming days.

If they do manage to strike an agreement to bring Kvistgaarden over to Glasgow for the second half of the season, it is important to recognise the player he will have to replace.

Kyogo Furuhashi's form this season

The Japanese attacker has had a mixed season in front of goal for the Scottish giants across all competitions, perhaps best summed up by his performance on Wednesday night.

Kyogo was a constant threat in the final third and had the ball in the back of the net three times, only for two to be ruled out for offside and one to be chalked off for a foul in the build-up, whilst he also had another two shots that did not beat the goalkeeper.

That has sort of been the story of his campaign as the attacker has constantly been in positions to score, but the goals have not always come for various reasons.

Kyogo Furuhashi (24/25) Champions League Premiership Appearances 7 22 Goals 1 10 Big chances missed 3 17 Conversion rate 10% 16% Assists 0 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo has been very wasteful with the chances that have come his way in the Champions League and the Premiership, missing 20 'big chances' in total.

Celtic could, now, find an upgrade on the Japanese striker and a player who would thrive alongside Jota, if they can get that deal over the line as well, by signing Kvistgaarden.

Why Kvistgaarden would thrive with Jota

Firstly, if the Hoops can strike a deal with Rennes to bring Jota back to Parkhead for a second spell, Brendan Rodgers would have an incredibly potent offensive talent at his disposal.

The 25-year-old magician racked up 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 appearances in all competitions for Celtic in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns under Ange Postecoglou.

Jota created a staggering 30 'big chances' in 51 starts in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, whilst Nicolas Kuhn has created eight 'big chances' in the league this term to top the attackers in that statistic.

Kvistgaarden, who was described as "sensational" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, would thrive off the quality of service that the former Benfica starlet could provide him with on the left flank.

The Danish star, who scored 31 goals in 45 games for Brondby at U19 level, has shown off his ability in front of goal in the Superliga for his current club this season.

24/25 Superliga Mathias Kvistgaarden Appearances 15 Goals 10 Big chances missed 6 Conversion rate 26% Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kvistgaarden has been far more clinical in the final third than Kyogo, with only six 'big chances' missed to go along with ten goals in 15 matches.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the Denmark U21 international to offer more than the Japanese striker at the top end of the pitch, as he is more efficient at finding the back of the net.

However, Kvistgaarden will need players around him to create those opportunities and that is why he would thrive alongside Jota in the second half of the season, because the Portuguese whiz has the quality to consistently create 'big chances'.

Therefore, Rodgers could improve his team by landing deals for both Jota and Kvistgaarden before the end of the January transfer window.