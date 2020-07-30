Who is Ferran Torres? – Profile

Name: Ferran Torres

Club: Valencia

Date of Birth: 29 February 2000

Position: Right-winger

FERRAN TORRES – HIS CAREER SO FAR

Without too much exaggeration, Valencia’s Ferran Torres is among the best and most exciting young prospects in La Liga. But the prolific 20-year-old right-winger may very well be in line for a big transfer to the Premier League soon. Still, throughout his career, he was only loyal to one club and that’s Valencia.

The local boy joined his team’s academy back in 2006 when he was only six years of age. And even though the world had to basically wait until 2016 to see him make his senior debut coming on as a substitute in a 0–2 Segunda Division B defeat against Mallorca B, everyone already knew he was quite special. After all, he had made his debut while still only being a junior.

Ahead of the following campaign, Torres was promoted to the B side, soon registering his first goal against Peralada-Girona B and then, in October 2017, he would renew his contract with Valencia, fending off the interest of La Liga giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid. In 2018, he finally made his first-team debut with the Bats, following only 12 registered games for the youth squads, scoring once and assisting further five in the process as well.

He made his bow with the first team on 30 November 2017 as he came on for Nacho Gil in the Copa del Rey clash against Real Zaragoza. The league debut also wasn’t far behind that, coming on 16 December that same year against Eibar as he became the first player born in the new millennium to play in La Liga.

Soon, more good things followed and Torres tallied appearances in Europe, eventually also becoming the youngest Valencia player to play 50 league games at the age of just 19 years and 324 days, breaking a 40-year old record set by Miguel Tendillo who was 19 years and 351 days old back in his time.

So far, Torres has played a total of 97 games for his club and scored nine goals while assisting 12 more on the side as well. It’s a pretty good return considering the hardship the club had to endure in recent times and the player’s youth as well. Even more impressively, two goals and two assists were recorded in the Champions League of all competitions, showing that he’s a man for big occasions.

Now, the footballing world is already aware of who he is and big things are once again on the horizon.

TRANSFER LATEST

The latest transfer rumours report Torres has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City and is really close to making a switch to the Premier League. There, as the transfer news state, he is looking forward to learning under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola who has seemingly secured his replacement for Leroy Sane.

In some other Valencia transfer news, Los Che initially wanted to get much more money for their brilliant youngster but seeing how he has refused to extend his contract, and there is just a year left on the current deal, they are not exactly in a position to negotiate.

For that reason, it very much feels like this is a done deal and soon, Torres will be a new Man City player.

PLAYER PROFILE

Torres is a prolific right-winger through and through. Some of his best traits include an incredible dribbling ability and pace with which to surge down the flanks and destabilise the opposition’s defensive blocks. He is highly unpredictable and can even play through the middle if required to do so. Technically, he is also great and his passing skills, albeit not on the highest level just yet, are commendable and always improving.

The 20-year-old can bring a lot of creativity into any side and is versatile enough to adapt to different styles, formations and the coach’s ideas, which Guardiola is sure to have in abundance. Under the Catalan’s tutelage, Torres is bound to break through the glass ceiling and become a world-class player he was always destined to be.