Over the past few summers, Wolverhampton Wanderers have become a very smart selling club. They have made plenty of profit selling several key players, and although that has arguably had a detrimental effect on their form, the Old Gold have still developed a reputation as an intelligent club in the market.

The four prominent sales over the past two summers include former club captain Ruben Neves and his Portugal teammate Matheus Nunes in 2023. Last summer, they sold another club captain, Max Kilman, and winger Pedro Neto.

It remains to be seen who Wolves’ next major sale will be, but Rayan Ait-Nouri is one player who has impressed during his time at the club.

Ait-Nouri’s Wolves career

Algerian left wing-back Ait-Nouri has been a revelation for Gary O’Neil’s side this season. He joined the club on an initial loan deal from French side Angers in 2020, making the move permanent the following summer.

It is fair to say that Ait-Nouri has been really impressive since making the move to the Midlands. In 129 games for the club so far, he has ten goals and ten assists but has performed particularly well the past two seasons.

In 2023/24, the former Angers defender scored three goals and grabbed two assists in 38 games in all competitions. He has been even better this season and has already equalled that tally in the Premier League, with 12 appearances under his belt; it will be incredibly surprising if he doesn’t exceed it.

Ait-Nouri’s standout performances for the Old Gold have led him to be linked with some of England’s biggest clubs. One recent report states that he is “high on the wishlist” of Ruben Amorim, as he looks to strengthen his new Manchester United squad.

If Wolves do lose one of their star players once again in January or the summer, they may wish they had kept hold of a ready-made replacement, Ruben Vingare, instead of selling him a few years ago.

Vinagre’s Wolves career

Portuguese left-back Vingare did not have a smooth ride at Molineux. He joined the club on a permanent deal in 2018, following a loan spell, just as Ait-Nouri did a few years later. He made the move from French side Monaco.

The former Portugal uner-21 international managed just 70 appearances for the Old Gold, spread out over the course of several seasons. He scored three times and grabbed two assists in that time, but never became a permanent fixture in the side.

Vinagre record by season for Wolves (all comps) Season Games Minutes G/A 2017/18 13 967 2 2018/19 21 991 1 2019/20 33 1818 2 2020/21 3 262 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

He went on several loan spells throughout his time contracted to the club, including a move to Greek side Olympiakos in 2020. Interestingly, that coincided with the loan move of Ait-Nouri, and The Athletic's Tim Spiers confirmed the two transfers were related.

Spiers explained on X at the time that the Algerian was signed “to replace Vinagre in the squad”, a like-for-like swap.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

After leaving Molineux permanently in 2022 under then-boss Bruno Lage, and moving back to his native country to join Sporting, it was still not easy for Vinagre to settle at a particular club. He returned on loan to England twice, joining Everton and Hull City.

His deal at the Tigers ended in January 2024, and he spent the second half of last season playing for Hellas Verona.

Finally, this season, the left-back seems to have discovered his best form. Now playing for Polish side Legia Warsaw, he has nine assists in 24 games in all competitions, including two in just three Conference League outings.

It is somewhat ironic that the man loaned out to make room for Ait-Nouri is now outperforming him from an assists point of view this term, with that tally of nine better than any every member of the Wolves squad in 2024/25. Equally, only Matheus Cunha (ten goals and assists) boasts more total goal involvements among those at Molineux than Vinagre so far this season.

Environment is everything for a footballer, and Vinagre is clearly playing for a club where he can flourish. Wolves fans may well look back at his time at Molineux and wish it had panned out differently. They could have had a perfect Ait-Nouri replacement right under their noses all along.