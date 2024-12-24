Chelsea’s start to the 2024/25 season has been nothing short of remarkable, with new boss Enzo Maresca taking to life at Stamford Bridge like a duck to water.

The Italian has already led the Blues to second place in England’s top flight, whilst maintaining a 100% record in the Europa Conference League, taking the Blues to the top of the table.

He’s transformed the side in a short space of time, bringing a beautiful attacking style that has seen the club score 37 times - the second-best record in the division behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Cole Palmer has continued his excellent form into the new season, registering 17 goal contributions in the league, playing a huge part in their recent success within the final third.

However, the same can’t be said for one player who could be about to depart the West London side after his lack of first-team action over the last few months.

Chelsea could be about to offload £52m star

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has been offered the chance to join LaLiga side Barcelona in January by his agent Pini Zahavi.

The Frenchman joined the Blues for £52m in the summer of 2023 but missed the majority of his debut season in England with a knee injury.

However, he’s made 16 league appearances to date, but only two of them have come from a starting role, with the rest coming off the substitutes bench.

Nkunku has still registered 12 goals in all competitions, with seven coming in the Conference League - helping Maresca’s side top the table after the first six matches.

The report claims he’s frustrated with his lack of playing time, potentially wanting a move away in January, whether that be on a temporary or permanent basis with Barca just one option on the table.

However, Maresca must find a way to implement the former RB Leipzig man into his plans to avoid a repeat of one player who’s thrived since his move away from the club.

Why Nkunku could be a Havertz repeat for Chelsea

Kai Havertz arrived with huge potential after his move to Chelsea back in the summer of 2020, costing a huge £72m from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The 25-year-old, who often featured as an attacking midfielder or striker, only notched 32 goals during his three years with the Blues, but his most important claimed the Champions League trophy in his debut campaign against Manchester City.

Many supporters were disappointed by his lack of impact, leading to a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2023 - a move that would transform his career.

The Germany international registered 14 goals in all competitions last season, playing a huge role in Mikel Arteta’s title charge, already scoring 11 times in the current campaign, as the Gunners once again look to end their long drought without a league triumph.

He undoubtedly would have been a huge asset under current boss Maresca had they kept hold of the attacker, with Nkunku very similar to the former first-team star in numerous aspects.

How Havertz compares to Chelsea forwards since 2023/24 Player Goals Cole Palmer 33 Nicolas Jackson 23 Kai Havertz 19 Noni Madueke 10 Christopher Nkunku 5 Mykhailo Mudryk 5 Pedro Neto 3 Jadon Sancho 2 Stats via FotMob (PL only)

They both like to operate behind the striker, but are more than capable of playing as a lone forward, leading the line and producing the goods as seen by their respective tallies.

Neither have fully lived up to the hype given their mammoth transfer fees, but have consistently delivered goals in key moments, with Nkunku especially doing so this campaign - scoring the second most goals in the Blues squad behind Palmer.

The Frenchman has clearly demonstrated that he’s able to provide the quality needed when given the opportunity, potentially making any sale one they’d regret, which could see a repeat of a deal for Havertz.

Maresca does have countless options at his disposal within the final third, but it’s a travesty that Nkunku hasn’t been presented with more given his recent goalscoring exploits.

His frustration is understandable given his lack of Premier League action, but the club need to find a suitable plan to keep him at the Bridge to prevent losing a top-quality attacker in the process.