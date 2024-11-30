Chelsea’s academy has consistently been one of the very best in England over the years, producing endless stars who have gone on and made themselves a living playing the beautiful game.

Despite the huge investment from owner Todd Boehly, centre-back Levi Colwill has been able to force himself into the plans of boss Enzo Maresca, starting every single Premier League outing as of yet.

As a result of his impressive form at Stamford Bridge, he’s been called up to Lee Carsley’s England squad for two of the last three squads; showcasing his continued development with his boyhood side.

Given his tender age of just 21, he has the time to develop into one of the best defenders in Europe, potentially spending his entire career in West London.

However, if he were to depart the Bridge, it would take an enormous amount of money, potentially surpassing the highest fee they’ve received for an academy graduate.

Chelsea’s most expensive academy graduate departures

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount has certainly made a few enemies after departing the Blues back in the summer of 2023, joining fellow English side Manchester United.

The 25-year-old came through the academy, enjoying various loans with Vitesse and Derby County before making his mark on the club’s first-team squad.

He would accumulate nearly 200 appearances, scoring 33 times, before opting for a new challenge, leaving for United in a £60m deal - the highest fee received for a Chelsea academy star.

Left-back Ian Maatsen only managed 16 games for Chelsea, spending the majority of his time at the club out on loan.

The Dutchman has enjoyed various spells with the likes of Coventry City, Burnley and Borussia Dortmund, before bringing his Blues career to an end over the summer, leaving for Aston Villa in a whopping £37.5m deal - slotting into second for their biggest academy graduate departure fee.

However, boss Maresca has the opportunity to add to that list in the coming months, desperately needing to cash in on an ace who’s simply been unable to demonstrate his undeniable ability.

The Chelsea player who Maresca needs to offload

Full-back Reece James has developed into one of Europe’s best talents in recent years, making over 150 appearances for the Blues since his debut at the end of 2018/19.

However, over the last couple of years, injuries have massively prevented the former England international from kicking on and achieving his full potential with his boyhood side.

James, who was previously dubbed “phenomenal” by former boss Frank Lampard, has been restricted to less than 25 appearances per season over the last two years, only making three starts to date in 2024/25 after an injury during the opening weeks.

The 24-year-old featured in his first game of the campaign in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at the end of October but is set for yet another spell on the sideline.

Reece James' injury history since the start of the 2022/23 campaign Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2022/23 Knee 60 9 2022/23 Knee 35 7 2022/23 Hamstring 4 1 2022/23 Illness 6 1 2022/23 Hamstring 36 7 2023/24 Hamstring 54 9 2023/24 Surgery 151 29 2024/25 Hamstring 66 11 2024/25 Hamstring 11 2 Total: 9 423 76 Stats via Transfermarkt

He sustained a hamstring issue ahead of the last Premier League clash with Leicester City, thus missing the fixture, with the right-back set to be out until January 2025, which could see him miss another nine matches in all competitions.

His talent is unquestionable, but given his huge £250k-per-week wages, the highest of any player in the side, along with his injury record, he needs to be sold at the next opportunity, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming an exit could be on the cards.

It’s a real shame to see such a star-studded graduate hampered through no fault of his own, but given his £13m yearly incoming, they cannot afford to carry passengers who could put their financial situation at risk.

Many fans may disagree, but ultimately, he’s spent more time out of the side than in it because of his fitness issues, needing to cash in on him before his value plummets any further than it will have in recent times.