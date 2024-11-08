Dwight McNeil is a doubt for Everton's upcoming Premier League fixture against West Ham United. It's a big one. And it's a big blow. The dynamic attacking midfielder has posted three goals and three assists apiece in the top flight this term.

It's a worrying possible absence, not least because McNeil is the creative lifeforce of Sean Dyche's attack, having created eight big chances and averaged 2.7 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

It could have a detrimental effect on the performance of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who isn't at his best right now.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's current form

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season and perhaps this is what's preventing the 27-year-old from hitting his stride in terms of goalscoring.

Of course, after several seasons of ups and downs on the fitness front, it's just pleasing to see him in regular action, starting all ten of Everton's Premier League fixtures this term.

However, Calvert-Lewin has blanked across his past six matches, failing to score or assist since Everton broke free from the four-match losing run that started their season off on the wrong footing.

His inconsistency could see the improving Beto earn his first starting berth of the season in the Premier League, but whatever the decision against West Ham, some supporters must rue the failure to once sign a striker now thriving at the very top of the game.

Everton missed out on the dream Calvert-Lewin upgrade

In 2022, Everton were interested in signing Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres in a deal worth £10m. They failed, with the Sweden international moving to Sporting Lisbon and since becoming one of the most coveted players in the world.

Indeed, now hailed as "one of the most feared strikers in Europe" - as said by reporter Harry de Cosemo - Gyokeres could instead be plying his trade for an Everton team fighting further up the table, closer to those elusive European spots.

Indeed, Frank Lampard had personally identified Gyokeres, now 26, as the perfect player to spearhead the Everton charge, but his career went down a different avenue and he is now scoring hat-tricks against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Even so, this merely accentuates the misery of failing to get the deal done. When comparing the forward's league efforts this term against those of Calvert-Lewin, it's clear that Dyche's system - or perhaps Lampard's, had this move been completed - would be operating at a higher level.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Viktor Gyokeres (League Stats 2024/25) Match Stats* Calvert-Lewin Gyokeres Matches (starts) 10 (10) 10 (10) Goals 2 16 Assists 1 1 Touches* 28.6 41.2 Shots (on target)* 2.2 (0.9) 4.9 (2.6) Big chances missed 7 7 Pass completion 59% 80% Key passes* 0.3 2.0 Dribbles* 0.6 2.5 Total duels won* 6.5 6.3 Stats via Sofascore

And anyway, Gyokeres is now considered among the finest that the game has to offer, dubbed "unplayable" by former teammate Maxime Biamou. It's a matter of when, not if, he will land a transfer to one of Europe's pre-eminent competitors.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

Sporting, who are losing their manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, are expected to welcome bids of £60m for their prized asset, which actually means that he is worth 500% more than the figure that Everton were hoping to pay for his services.

It's one to look back at ruefully, but given the heights that Gyokeres has since reached - and will perhaps reach down the line - it's better not to look back at all.