Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League despite the heavy discourse around their current situation, with injury problems beginning to crop up, mistakes being made in the defensive unit to give up easy goals and a lack of goals being scored at the other end.

Enzo Maresca's side are one of the ten teams in the Premier League who are underperforming their expected goals, generating 48.6 xG so far this season in their first 24 games, but only scoring 46 goals, meaning they are underperforming their xG by 2.6.

If it wasn't for their star man, who has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists, the Blues would be much further away from the top four and have much worse underlying numbers in the xG department.