Tottenham and technical director Johan Lange by extension are considering the signing of a £30 million ex-player to replace an exit-bound Spurs star.

Spurs seal £65 million deal for Dominic Solanke

The big news out of Spurs this week is their completed £65 million deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, with manager Ange Postecoglou landing his top target for the role.

The Australian, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein, wanted the 26-year-old more than any other striker in the club's price range - coming after he scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Cherries last season.

Spurs moved quickly to negotiate a big-money deal this week, after receiving encouragement that Solanke was very keen on a move to Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

The Englishman is now all set for a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Lilywhites paying £57 million up front and £8 million worth of add-ons to reach the total sum of Solanke's £65 million release clause (Fabrizio Romano).

After Solanke, some outlets have reported that Tottenham are in talks to bring in a new winger and full-back, so this could be a busy final few weeks of the window for Postecoglou, Lange and chairman Daniel Levy.

There is also the matter of Emerson Royal and his move to AC Milan. The Brazilian, after months of talk, will at long last seal a move to the San Siro. According to Romano, he rejected four to five different offers to join Milan, with Spurs now reaching an agreement to sell him for a package worth in excess of £13 million.

"Emerson Royal to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for total package in excess of €15m from Spurs," said Romano on X yesterday.

"Agreement with Emerson reached in May as he only wanted Milan despite 4/5 proposals. Travel being planned as Emerson leaves #THFC and joins Milan project."

Tottenham considering Walker-Peters to replace Emerson

Of course, with the 25-year-old now making a move to Serie A, Postecoglou is in need of a different alternative to star right-back Pedro Porro. Emerson also featured at left-back at points last season, so Spurs need to bring in a full-back option who can cover for both Porro and Destiny Udogie.

According to The Boot Room, Southampton star and former player Kyle Walker-Peters remains on their radar. It is believed Tottenham are still considering a move for Walker-Peters, with other reports suggesting the club have a £30 million buy-back clause.

The Englishman, who has been called a "beautiful" footballer by Russell Martin, starred for the Saints on their run to Premier League promotion last season.