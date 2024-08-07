Tottenham, lead by transfer chief and technical director Johan Lange this window, could soon table bids for both Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke and another £60 million forward.

Spurs in market for new striker to replace Kane and Richarlison

Despite his impressive mid-season purple patch, and how he ended 2023/2024 as Spurs' second top scorer behind Son Heung-min, it is believed chairman Daniel Levy is ready to part company with Richarlison - just two years after signing him from Everton for around £60 million.

Reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport shared news last week that Tottenham are determined to find a buyer for Richarlison this window, with Fabrizio Romano then claiming the Lilywhites are actively pursuing a new number nine.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 via Transfermarkt

Ange Postecoglou could see a new winger arrive at N17 before deadline day on August 30 as well, but the consensus is that bringing in a fresh centre-forward option is the priority for Spurs right now, leading to their interest in Bournemouth's Solanke.

Postecoglou is said to be driving a Spurs move for Solanke, with the Englishman also open to making the switch to north London (GiveMeSport). The Cherries ace scored 21 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth last season, standing out as Andoni Iraola's star player.

His contract has a £65 million release clause, as widely reported, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs will come close to matching that figure or attempt a deal for the 26-year-old at a far lesser price.

While Solanke hit double figures last season and has proven Premier League pedigree, he is by no means the only option considered to bolster Tottenham's forward line. As the search continues for a striker who can replace both Harry Kane and potentially Richarlison, another player they continue to admire is Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The England international scored 20 league goals under Thomas Frank the season before last, and he's said to be valued at around £60 million according to some reports.

Tottenham could make bids for both Solanke and Toney

According to TEAMtalk and journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham could table bids for both Solanke and Toney before deadline day, as Lange attempts to get a prolific new talisman over the line.

There have been suggestions that Toney is very keen on a move to Spurs this summer, so this could be a deal worth pursuing, especially as his contract expires just next year - which could give Postecoglou's side some leverage in negotiations.

In terms of the 28-year-old's quality, barring his excellent 22/23 haul, Toney has been praised by Arsenal star Declan Rice as a "playmaker"-style forward in the mould of Kane.