Tottenham Hotspur and technical director Johan Lange remain on the hunt for Ange Postecoglou's first outfield deal of the January window, with the Lilywhites now contemplating whether to open talks for a new transfer target.

Spurs targeting new forward for Postecoglou in January

Summer signing Dominic Solanke, who has been one of Postecoglou's best players this season, is set to be sidelined for six weeks after he picked up a knee problem in training - adding to Spurs' plethora of injury woes.

Related Tottenham make proposal to sign £227k-per-week Barcelona forward on loan The Lilywhites are eyeing another temporary attacking move after failing to sign Kolo Muani.

Solanke twisted his knee after attempting a shot and missing the ball, which just about sums up Tottenham's serious bad luck with injuries right now. The England international joins Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Wilson Odobert on the long list of players who are certain to miss their clash against Leicester City on Sunday (Premier Injuries).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

Djed Spence and Pape Matar Sarr are also doubts after picking up knocks, while Postecoglou is hopeful that Yves Bissouma can return against Leicester pending a late fitness test.

Tottenham's extra matches, due to their participation in Europe, exacerbate the need for reinforcements before January deadline day on February 3rd - with this player selection nightmare exposing Postecoglou's real lack of squad depth.

Spurs are reliably believed to be in the market for a forward this month, and did attempt to lure PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani to north London before Juventus eventually won the race for his signature on a straight loan deal (Fabrizio Romano).

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium match versus Leicester, sent another subtle message to the club's hierarchy that he could do with a quality reinforcement or two.

"It depends on the player, it depends on how they fit in to what we do," said Postecoglou on January transfers.

"It’s not just about bringing in another body, but yeah, there is still no doubt we need to help these players because we’ve still got some significant games in the next two or three weeks before we get players back."

Tottenham debating whether to open "surprise" talks for Santiago Gimenez

As per GiveMeSport, Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez is a player they're seriously looking at before the window shuts.

It is believed Tottenham are "threatening to make a surprise move" for Gimenez, despite AC Milan attempting to close a deal for the Mexico international, with Spurs considering whether to "rush into negotiations" for his signing over the coming days.

While Feyenoord could look to demand £40 million for his services, this is a serious drop from his rumoured £84 million price tag last year. Gimenez, called "amazing" by journalist Graeme Bailey, is also in great form with 15 goals from his last 18 matches in all competitions so far.

Their renewed interest in Gimenez is described as a "major twist" by the news outlet, but with Milan trying to strike a full agreement for the centre-forward, they'll have to act quickly.