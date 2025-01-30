Tottenham Hotspur have been making a serious push to sign a "strong" player "in the past few hours", with technical director Johan Lange taking a real hands-on role in the potential transfer as he travels abroad for negotiations.

Tottenham set for dramatic late end to January transfer window

Under-fire Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, as he prepares his side for a crunch Europa League clash at home to Elfsborg this evening, will also be hoping that the Lilywhites hierarchy finally back him with an outfield signing before deadline day on February 3rd.

Despite their shortage of left-sided centre-back options - even with Micky van de Ven now back in contention to play and Cristian Romero back in training - their immediate priority is believed to be a new forward (Lyall Thomas, Sky Sports).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Tottenham did attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG, but the Frenchman ended up joining Juventus on a season-long loan deal instead, prompting the north Londoners to cast their eyes on alternative attacking targets.

Another French forward believed to be high on their agenda, according to various credible reports, is wantaway Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel.

The teenager waved goodbye to Bayern supporters after their 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League earlier this week, after making his final decision to leave the Allianz Arena behind-the-scenes (Fabrizio Romano).

Tottenham are reliably believed to be firm contenders for Tel's signature, with the race for his signature heating up after the 19-year-old opted to quit Vincent Kompany's side.

The teenager has a glowing reputation, despite failing to establish himself as a firm regular under Kompany with Harry Kane ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tottenham pushing to sign Mathys Tel as Johan Lange travels for talks

Now, according to French newspaper L'Equipe (via Bayern and Germany on X), a very intriguing update has come to light on Spurs' pursuit of the Bayern gem.

Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham have emerged as the most active club trying to sign the forward "in the past few hours", with director Lange travelling to Munich and holding talks over signing Tel for Spurs.

The £40 million versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front three -scoring 16 goals and registering seven assists for Bayern in total across 83 appearances - so it is clear to see why Postecoglou could be attracted to Tel as a signing.

"He's a very young, talented player who can play different positions," said Julian Nagelsmann.

"He's very quick, strong with his body. He's good at defending the ball with his back towards the opponent's goal. I have the vision that he could score 40 goals [in a season like Robert Lewandowski] one day in the future."