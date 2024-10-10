Tottenham Hotspur technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team are weighing up a potential move for "one of the most sought after talents in Europe right now", coming after a very prolific 2023/2024 campaign for him.

Spurs' rumoured transfer plans for 2025

The Lilywhites have started this season in mixed fashion, with manager Ange Postecoglou's tactics seriously questioned at points. Spurs most recently blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton, and Postecoglou branded it the "worst" defeat since he took over as boss (via BBC Sport).

The Premier League side have blown hot and cold. Before their humbling loss to Brighton at the Amex, Spurs were on a winning run of five games in a row across all competitions, thanks partly to the form of Wales winger Brennan Johnson.

If they're going to challenge for major silverware, as Postecoglou eluded in an interview with Sky Sports before the start of this season, then Tottenham need to find a stretch of consistency akin to their bitter rivals Arsenal - who are set to be firmly in the mix for a title this year.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

Lange and chairman Daniel Levy brought in a host of new signings over the summer window, including £65 million striker Dominic Solanke, but more work could be needed on the squad before they emerge as genuine title challengers. However, Postecoglou is adamant that they can compete this year.

“It’s why I came here,” said Postecoglou on Tottenham challenging for trophies.

“I came here to try to win things. I think that should be our measure and if we fall short of that then we’ve fallen short and we need to be better. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with embracing that.

“It’s just the way I’m wired, I think it’s the way forward and you need to embrace that if you want to become a successful club and not shy away from it. If I said: ‘This is going to take three or four years,’ then yeah it would relieve pressure. But I don’t want to wait three or four years. This year’s an opportunity.”

Reports this week claim Tottenham are eyeing Javi Puado as an alternative to Son Heung-min, while it is also believed that Spurs are interested in signing FC Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio.

Both men would significantly bolster Postecoglou's forward options, with another very exciting young target in Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc attracting their attention too.

Tottenham considering move for Pavel Sulc

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are considering a move for Sulc, who has really impressed at Plzen in the last 12 months.

The 23-year-old, who is emerging as "one of the most sought after talents in Europe right now", has entered Lange's transfer radar as they weigh up a potential swoop. As well as Spurs, a host of other top sides in Man City, Aston Villa, Napoli, Atalanta, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are all keeping tabs on the Czech Republic international.

Sulc also bagged an impressive 22 goals in all competitions last season, leaving little surprise that clubs are taking note of his exploits.