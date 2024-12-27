Tottenham Hotspur have a "complete" centre-back on their agenda for the January transfer window, according to reliable Standard Sport journalist Dan Kilpatrick, as technical director Johan Lange silently works on Spurs' recruitment plans for the winter.

Minutes away from added time in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, Spurs supporters were given a nightmare sight, with their only fit senior centre-back in Radu Dragusin forced off through injury.

The Romanian picked up an ankle problem at the City Ground, which could leave manager Ange Postecoglou without a single fit senior centre-half for their looming Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26

Postecoglou shared an update on Dragusin's condition via his latest pre-match press conference, and the Australian says it is still too early to determine the extent of his issue, or whether he'll be eligible for Wolves.

Ben Davies has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, while both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are not expected to return until 2025. Postecoglou says Tottenham are working hard on potential January recruits amid this injury crisis at N17, as he pleads for reinforcements to strengthen the squad.

"Not in years but I think in the context of where we're at at the moment I think it is an important one," said Postecoglou when asked if this January is the most important transfer window in recent memory for Spurs.

"I think if we add what we need to add, and it fits the bill in what we're trying to do… our league position is not great, but it’s super tight. and we’re not that far off. Like I say, we're in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and still in great position in Europe and there's the FA Cup.

"There's still everything to play for us this year to make it a season where we can have success. But we need some help, the players need some help more importantly, and the club is working really hard to try make that happen."

Lange working "under the radar" as Tottenham target Abdukodir Khusanov

According to Kilpatrick and Standard Sport, Lange is likely to make "under the radar" signings in January, but a firm target for the Lilywhites is RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

The young Uzbekistan international has impressed for Lens in Ligue 1 and could be available for around £25 million, according to other reports, which also suggest that Tottenham have come forward for Khusanov already in their search for central defensive options.

The reliable Kilpatrick confirms that Khusanov is indeed a January target for Tottenham, but they're not alone in their admiration, as Eddie Howe's Newcastle United also have the 20-year-old on their radar heading into next year.

"Kodir is very, very fast," said Lens head coach Will Still on Khusanov's ability.

"He’s an athlete. We joked that when he went to the Olympics, he could have done all sports with Uzbekistan, he’s so complete."