Liverpool are believed to be in talks with a La Liga side over a loan exit for a "really smart" player late in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still being linked with new signings this month, even though it doesn't necessarily look as though fresh faces are likely to come in. Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been mentioned as a high-profile addition over the weekend, with the German in the final year of his current deal and not yet signing a contract extension.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is another who has been touted to move to Liverpool in the near future, having caught the eye for the Bundesliga giants this season. That could depend on whether any of the Reds' attackers leave any time soon, however, given the wealth of options already at Arne Slot's disposal.

At some point, a replacement for Mohamed Salah will need to be found, even though he will hopefully remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future, and Real Sociedad wide man Takefusa Kubo is a possible target for the Merseysiders. He has four goals in La Liga this season, and he has registered two assists in the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League this season and Liverpool are seen as a future option for him, with Real Madrid also thought to be eyeing him up.

Liverpool ace could leave in January

According to a report from Marca, Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could join Las Palmas on loan this month, with negotiations between the two clubs underway over the potential transfer happening.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at RB Salzburg, but his time there has been disappointing to date, arguably not helped by Jurgen Klopp's former assistant Pep Lijnders being sacked as manager earlier in the campaign. He could leave the Austrian club and head elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign.

Bajcetic has had a frustrating time of things proving to be one of the few positives during the ill-fated 2022/23 season at Liverpool, with Klopp praising him at that point:

"We are really happy with him, a top boy, really smart and calm. He played in a new position, at eight, and I asked him afterwards if he liked it and he said yes."

Bajcetic has gone backwards since then, however, with a long-term injury absence not helping, and things have gone stagnant for him at Salzburg.

For that reason, a move to Las Palmas could be beneficial for the 20-year-old, allowing him more minutes until May, before hopefully returning to Liverpool and impressing Slot during pre-season.

Bajcetic has a lot of work to do to force his way into the Reds' plans, however, and hopefully, a more productive second half of the season will stand him in good stead.