Liverpool have enjoyed a relatively quiet January transfer window and are on course to go through the deadline without any additions to their first-team squad.

This comes after Arne Slot only made one signing, Federico Chiesa from Juventus, in the summer transfer window after he was brought in to replace Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League and already through to the last 16 of the Champions League, which means that it is hard to question their lack of business.

Away from incoming signings, Liverpool could still make some changes to their squad before the deadline tonight by cashing in on one of their players.

Bid made for Liverpool maestro

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, Championship side Middlesbrough have come in with a last-gasp approach to sign Tyler Morton from the Reds before the end of the window.

The journalist claims that Michael Carrick's team have submitted an offer that is worth 'significantly' more than £10m in an attempt to snap up the 22-year-old ace.

Joyce adds that Morton wants to play regular football, after Bayer Leverkusen failed to sign him last summer, but does not reveal whether or not a move to Middlesbrough is of interest to him.

The reporter states that the clubs have a good relationship, after Ben Doak's loan move to Teeside at the start of the season, but does not confirm whether or not Liverpool are prepared to accept the offer.

Why Liverpool should cash in on Tyler Morton

The Premier League leaders must ruthlessly cash in on the England U21 international in the coming hours because it is a very decent bid for a player who does not appear to have a future at Anfield.

Morton turns 23 this year and has not been selected for a single Premier League appearance this season by Slot, which suggests that he sees him below the likes of Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Given that Elliot is younger, Gravenberch is the same age, and Szoboszlai and Jones are only two years older, it does not seem likely that the Englishman is going to break into the team any time soon.

Morton, who ex-boss Liam Rosenior claimed can "do everything" in midfield, spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Hull City in the Championship and enjoyed a solid season with the Tigers.

23/24 Championship Tyler Morton Appearances 39 Goals 3 Assists 5 Duel success rate 43% Pass accuracy 88% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he offered a decent threat in front of goal and was reliable with the ball, but did not deliver an outstanding return of goals and assists and lost the majority of his physical duels.

Elliott, in a similar position, managed seven goals and 11 assists in 41 games for Blackburn in the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign, and is still yet to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool, which gives an idea of where Morton is at in his career.

Therefore, Liverpool should cut ties with the young midfielder and take advantage of Middlesbrough's big offer for his services before the deadline passes tonight, as he seems unlikely to be a valuable asset to Slot in the first-team this season, or any time soon.