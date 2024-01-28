Arsenal bounced back from what appeared to be a mini-crisis last weekend with a crushing 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The boo boys were put back in their box and criticism surrounding their strikeforce quietened down at least for a few days.

However, the sad fact of the matter is that now with just a few days left in the January window, the Gunners are yet to acquire anyone.

Even if a five goal slapping showed Mikel Arteta his team can score goals, the long-term play should be to invest in a shiny new striker.

The idea of that happening in January has always felt unlikely unless late sales are made so it looks as though supporters will have to remain patient until the summer.

Arsenal's hunt for a new striker

Several players have been touted with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks.

At one point Arsenal had submitted a bid to sign Getafe forward Borja Mayoral and they were also reportedly offered Karim Benzema on loan with his time in Saudi Arabia not satisfying the great Frenchman.

However, there has been one constant this month and indeed in the build-up to January. Mr Ivan Toney.

The Brentford star hadn't kicked a ball all season until last Saturday's frantic clash between the Bees and Nottingham Forest. The reason? We all know it by now, but he was banned for betting offences.

Toney has worked hard to return and scored versus Forest, only piquing the interest further of those back at London Colney. Miguel Delaney of the Independent has previously claimed they "want" to do a deal. This feels very reminiscent of the Declan Rice move last summer. Edu and Co laid the groundwork in the months leading up to the summer before pouncing and sealing a £105m transfer.

A move this time around would still be an expensive one with an £80m price tag slapped on Toney's head.

What signing Toney would mean for Gabriel Jesus

Given Toney's recent ban, it might seem like a gamble (pardon the pun) to bring him in at such an expensive price.

That being said, Arsenal need goals and this is a man who scores them on a regular basis.

Before the club's win over Palace last week they had struggled significantly inside the opposition's penalty area. The three games prior to that meeting had only seen Arteta's side score once from 61 attempts at goal. It's pretty dismal stuff.

Therefore, signing Toney, a man who ranked in the top 2% of Premier League players for goals per 90 minutes last term, would be rather suitable.

Despite the England international's recent ordeal, let us not forget that he found the net on 21 occasions in all competitions last season, six more than Arsenal's triumvirate of top scorers in 2022/23.

Premier League top scorers: 2022/23 Player Goal Tally #1 Erling Haaland 37 #2 Harry Kane 30 #3 Ivan Toney 20 #4 Mo Salah 19 #5 Callum Wilson 18

A "monster" forward, as described by his manager Thomas Frank, it does beg the question though of what it means for Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian took Arsenal to the next level when he signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He wove midfield and attack together seamlessly, notably ranking in the best 8% of forwards in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes received and the top 13% for assists per 90 minutes.

Yet, the fact of the matter is that Jesus doesn't score enough. This term he has found the net just three times in the Premier League for instance. if Arsenal want to win the league then finding that 20-goal-a-season man, a la Toney, would be the smart move.

Though, that doesn't have to mean the end for Jesus' Arsenal's career as he could be moved out wide.

Against Palace we saw the Brazil international drift into a position on the right-hand side with regularity. It was Jesus (seen below) who received David Raya's phenomenal distribution that set Arsenal away on the counter-attack for Leandro Trossard's goal that made it 3-0 in the second half.

As we can see, rather than Jesus being the man in the middle to receive the ball, he's acting as the provider. Well, this is something we could start seeing a lot more of if the Gunners sign a prolific centre-forward.

It's a task the 26-year-old undertook at Man City too where with Sergio Aguero charged with leading the line, Arsenal's current number 9 was used on the flanks.

It didn't happen often but he was rather prolific and has supplied ten goals from 24 outings on the right.

Gabriel Jesus: Career by position Position Games Goals Assists G + A to game ratio Centre-forward 255 112 49 1.5 Left wing 33 13 4 1.9 Right wing 24 8 10 1.3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

It's important to raise the point that the right flank is totally locked down by a certain Bukayo Saka but with concerns surrounding fatigue and the amount of football the dazzling winger plays, Jesus could be a great alternative.

In this scenario, everyone wins. Arsenal sign their prized centre-forward, Saka gets a rest when he needs and Jesus still finds a way to get into the team. Make it happen, Arteta.