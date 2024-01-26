Highlights West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan hopes for a better performance in the FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers following a disappointing defeat to Norwich City in the Championship.

West Brom is considering signing Celtic winger Liel Abada on loan, with competition from other clubs in the Championship and abroad.

Abada has had a better goal-scoring record in Scotland compared to West Brom's Grady Diangana, and his potential arrival could provide a fresh and exciting attacking option for the team.

Carlos Corberan will hope the occasion of the Black Country Derby doesn't get the better of his West Bromwich Albion players, Wolverhampton Wanderers making the short trip to the Hawthorns to play the Baggies in what could be an enthralling FA Cup contest this Sunday.

The Spanish boss will certainly want some form of a reaction from the away defeat to Norwich City last time out in Championship action, the West Midlands side having more of the possession at 60% but having nothing to show for it at full-time in a dire 2-0 defeat.

Corberan could well look to add some quality to the forward positions after such a passive attacking display at Carrow Road, looking at signing this loan player until the end of the season in a surprise move.

If all goes to plan, this exciting loanee could be an upgrade on Grady Diangana who remains out of action for the Baggies owing to the African Cup of Nations taking place.

West Brom looking at attacking recruits

According to a report from Daily Mail journalist Stephen McGowan, Celtic are attempting to offload Liel Abada this month on loan with a whole host of clubs circling for the 22-year-old as a result.

West Brom, Watford and Southampton are all name-checked in the article as second-tier sides casting their eyes in the direction of Abada, with further interest coming from abroad courtesy of Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

Falling out of favour this season at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers, the Baggies could well offer Abada's career a lifeline this January - the Hoops winger a livewire on his day, as has been showcased during his stay in Glasgow to date.

Diangana could well return back from AFCON sweating about his immediate first-team future if this deal is successful, Abada boasting excellent goalscoring statistics in Scotland compared to the unpredictable Congolese forward's recent output in England.

How Liel Abada compares to Grady Diangana

Last season under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, Abada routinely tore Scottish Premiership defences to shreds.

Scoring ten times and assisting a further five goals as the Hoops strolled to yet another SPFL title triumph, Abada even missed nine big chances during that campaign which could have made his numbers overall even more impressive.

This terrifying form in front of goal led to Postecoglou labelling Abada a "handful" last season after a bright cameo against St. Mirren, the now popular Tottenham Hotspur boss often utilising the attacker as an impact substitute as well as starting him during his decorated time in Scotland.

Comparatively, Diangana last season in the Championship only mustered up four goals and three assists with his powers at the Hawthorns seemingly fading over time since bursting onto the scene in 2019.

Diangana is some way off the heights he managed when originally joining the Baggies on loan, with Corberan potentially wanting to add a figure similar to the Congolese attacker in Abada this window that can take second-tier defences by storm.

With Jed Wallace putting in a second-rate showing playing at right midfield last game - unsuccessful with all of his dribble attempts at Carrow Road on top of winning just two of his 16 duels - the time could well be right for Corberan to bring in a new option for the right flank in the £17k per week Israeli.

Diangana will still play his part for the promotion-chasing Baggies on his return, but with Abada potentially joining, West Brom could have a fresh and exciting attacker to call upon who could cause Championship defences absolute havoc and help the West Midlanders pick up more wins on the board.