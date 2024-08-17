Manchester United have been busy in the transfer window so far. They have made four signings, with the view of improving on a disastrous 8th-place finish in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign. They got off to the perfect start this season, beating Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford on the opening night.

That goal was scored by one of their new signings, Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman joined the club from Bologna for £36.5m after an impressive season under Thiago Motta. He was United’s first signing, closely followed by 18-year-old wonderkid centre-back Leny Yoro. The Frenchman switched Lille for Old Trafford in a deal worth £52m.

United’s next two signings came in a double deal from Bayern Munich. They added Matthijs de Ligt for an initial £38.5m and Noussair Mazraoui for £12.8m plus add-ons. The pair had already played under Erik ten Hag during his tenure at Ajax and both featured in Friday’s clash against the Cottagers.

However, United are not thought to be done there, and could well dip into the transfer market again to add the quality that helps them finish in the top four this term.

Man Utd target Bundesliga defender

The player in question here is Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador international centre-back Piero Hincapie. The versatile 22-year-old defender was a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s invincible Leverkusen side last term, but could leave the club this summer.

At least, that is according to a report from El Comercio, which reports that the Red Devils view Hincapie as an option to further bolster their backline. As per the report, United are 'determined to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender' during the summer transfer window.

However, the report suggests that United will not be alone in their quest to sign Hincapie. The Red Devils will have to compete with German giants Bayern and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid, as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to acquire his services.

In terms of a price, a report from TEAMtalk suggests the Ecuadorian is valued at around £50m. Given the fact his contract does not expire until 2027, it seems like it could be tough to negotiate a price down.

How Hincapie can replicate United legend

If United sign Hincapie this summer, he will become just the second Ecuadorian player to represent the English giants, with the first being club legend and former captain Antonio Valencia.

The Old Trafford legend played 339 times for the club, scoring 25 goals and grabbing 58 assists along the way. Valencia also won nine major honours in the famous red shirt, including two Premier League titles and the Europa League.

Antonio Valencia trophies won at Man Utd Trophy Times won Year(s) won Premier League 2 2010/11, 2012/13 Europa League 1 2016/17 Community Shield 3 2010/11, 2013/14, 2016/17 FA Cup 1 2015/16 League Cup 2 2009/10, 2016/17 Stats from Transfermarkt

In September 2010, he suffered a terrible injury, breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle. However, the former United skipper showed great resilience to come back from that injury and go on to become an Old Trafford icon.

Valencia’s versatility was a key feature of his time at United. He began his Old Trafford career as a right-winger, but as he got older, switched positions and became a right-back once Rafael departed the club.

Indeed, Hincapie could well replicate such versatility and look to become the next great Ecuadorian player of the Red Devils. The 22-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back, and such versatility was crucial for Alonso and Leverkusen last term.

Under the Spanish manager last season, the 22-year-old featured 26 times in Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga campaign, and missed just two games across their cup runs in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

If the Red Devils sign the Leverkusen defender, Hincapie will be hoping he can do exactly what the only other Ecuadorian to play for the club did at Old Trafford by winning the Premier League. Valencia was part of the United squad that last won the top flight, and Hincapie would no doubt hope to replicate that achievement.

Whilst £50m is a lot of money for Hincapie, they would be adding a “beast” of a centre-back, as football scout Antonio Mango described him. It would certainly be a good piece of business for the 20-time English champions if the defender can replicate his countryman Valencia and bring plenty of trophies to Old Trafford once again.