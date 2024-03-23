Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement has the Gers on the cusp of a domestic treble. The international break arrives at a time when he will be hoping his injured players can return to full fitness for the last dash to the finish line.

Six months ago, no supporter would have believed that Clement could potentially win all three domestic trophies available to him, yet the 50-year-old has clearly worked miracles.

Not content with a squad he largely inherited from Michael Beale, Clement delved into the January transfer market in order to make three signings in order to enhance his first team.

Fabio Silva has scored four goals during his loan spell so far, while Mohamed Diomande has been an impressive figure in the heart of the midfield for the Ibrox side, adding two goals in the process.

Oscar Cortes also looked bright during his brief appearances for the Light Blues, yet injury struck against Kilmarnock, with the youngster requiring surgery.

All three signings hail from a different continent, showing Clement’s desire to sign players from around the globe in order to compete at the highest level.

Imagine, however, if the manager implemented the transfer policy which has been present at Athletic Bilbao since 1912, where the club can only sign players originating from the Basque country or having developed at a Basque club.

Rangers appointed Nils Koppen as their new director of football recruitment back in December, but consider what the starting lineup look like if he could only sign players from Glasgow or the surrounding areas, rather than finding talent from all over the world.

Could he and Clement form a team which could challenge for trophies?

1 GK – Liam Kelly

Born: Glasgow

The current Motherwell shot-stopper actually started his career at Rangers, progressing through the youth academy, although he failed to make a first-team appearance during his five seasons at Ibrox, enjoying a host of loan moves.

He has been with the Steelmen since 2020, playing nearly 150 times for the club, and he would make the cut if the Gers could only pick local talent.

2 RB – Nathan Patterson

Born: Glasgow

The current Everton right-back is well known to the Rangers supporters, emerging through the academy to play 27 times for the Gers before moving to the Premier League.

Like Kelly, he is currently not at the club, yet if Clement could buy and pick only Glasgow-born players, Patterson would slot right into the defence with ease.

3 CB – Leon King

Born: Glasgow

It feels as though King has been around for years, yet he only turned 20 in January. Making his debut under Steven Gerrard in 2020, King was drafted into the starting XI during the opening few months of the 2022/23 season due to an injury crisis and performed well.

Since January 2023, however, he has barely had a sniff of senior action, falling behind Connor Goldson, John Souttar and now Leon Balogun.

His future is bright though and Clement has given him the odd minute here and there over the previous few weeks.

4 CB – Murray Wallace

Born: Glasgow

Slim pickings at centre-back to say the least. Murray Wallace will forge a defensive duo alongside Leon King at the heart of the backline.

He does have plenty of Championship experience, making nearly 250 appearances in the second tier during his career, indicating that he could be a reliable option for Clement to call on.

5 LB – Robbie Fraser

Born: Glasgow

We could have chosen Andy Robertson as the option here, but his previous association with Celtic makes that a no-go.

Fraser is one of the handful of talents in the academy who will be hoping to break through to the senior ranks sooner rather than later. He is captain of the B team and his future looks rather bright.

6 DM – Kenny McLean

Born: Rutherglen

A player who Rangers have been linked with in the past, McLean would come into the side at the base of a four-man midfield.

McLean has plenty of experience, clocking up 253 appearances in the Premiership, 131 in the Championship and a further 68 in the Premier League, and he would be a solid midfielder to have in a squad full of Glaswegians.

7 CM – John Fleck

Born: Glasgow

Rangers supporters of a certain age will remember Fleck receiving the Scottish Cup trophy in 2008 aged just 16 and his talent appeared limitless.

Fast-forward 16 years, and he is still going strong, albeit having failed to really live up to his prodigious skills.

He will slot in one of the central midfield roles alongside a current Scotland great.

8 CM – John McGinn

Born: Glasgow

The current Aston Villa captain has come a long way since winning the League Cup with St Mirren in 2013.

Since then, he has played for Hibs before sealing a move to Villa, being appointed the captain under Gerrard.

The Scot is a mainstay at his current club, but if Clement had even the slightest chance of signing McGinn, there is no doubt he would take it given his qualities.

9 AM – Alex Lowry

Born: Uddingston

Since scoring on his debut in January 2022, Lowry has been talked about as the next big academy talent to make the grade at senior level.

Lowry has made a further 13 appearances for the club, scoring once and grabbing two assists, but some feel next season could be his most important yet. If he impresses in pre-season, he may get a chance under Clement to finally showcase his true talents.

10 ST – Kevin Nisbet

Born: Glasgow

Nisbet has been linked with Rangers previously, and he could offer something in attack. During his spell in Scotland, he scored 107 goals in all competitions, finally securing a move down south last summer.

He has only scored five times for Millwall, however, finding things tougher in England compared to Scotland.

11 ST – Lawrence Shankland

Born: Glasgow

The man of the moment at certain points during the January transfer window, but in reality, a move to Ibrox was never going to happen.

Shankland has been sensational since moving to Hearts, netting 55 times in just 86 appearances, and given the chance, he could thrive under Clement, no doubt about it.

Glasgow-born Rangers line-up in full – GK – Kelly; RB – Patterson, CB – King, CB – Wallace, LB – Frasers; DM – McLean, CM – Fleck, CM – McGinn, AM – Lowry; ST – Nisbet, ST – Shankland