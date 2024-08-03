A European club have made contact with Sunderland over a player dubbed a "freak of nature" regarding a summer move, according to a new transfer claim.

Sunderland transfer news

There have been plenty of Black Cats-related transfer news to emerge in recent days and weeks, with the future of Jobe Bellingham one key talking point. He is reportedly wanted by Serie A giants Lazio, but a move hasn't felt too close to coming to fruition. Tottenham have also been mentioned as potential suitors, as the teenager looks to emulate his world-famous older brother, Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has been strongly linked with a move to Sunderland, having outscored Jack Clarke last season. A bid has even been lodged for his services, as Regis Le Bris looks to strengthen his attack before the 2024/25 Championship season gets underway.

Meanwhile, former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has also emerged as a target for Sunderland in the current transfer window, having left Bramall Lane when his contract expired this summer. It means he is now a free agent, making him less of a gamble if the move doesn't work out, and he could add real nous in the middle of the park.

He is capable of taking up both defensive and attacking midfield roles, and he has racked up a total of 381 appearances in the Championship, highlighting how vastly experienced he is at this point in his career.

However, back to departure, and a new update ha emerged regarding Bellingham's Stadium of Light future.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Lazio have made contact with Sunderland over the signing of Bellingham this summer. They've asked for information over a potential deal and could now make a push.

It is claimed that the Black Cats want €15m (£12.7m) for the 18-year-old's services, but it is believed that he is holding out for a move to the Premier League next summer, and is happy to remain at the Stadium of Light for another season.

There is an inevitability about Bellingham eventually leaving Sunderland in the near future, in truth, with the £6,500-a-week attacking midfield ace such an ambitious young footballer who will already be mapping out his future.

He is a special talent, which can sometimes go under the radar because of the worldwide attention that his brother receives, and teammate Dan Neil has said of him: "He makes me look like a 17-year-old. He's an absolute freak of nature, physically. I have never seen a 17-year-old that size. Technically, he is a top, top, player as well."

Sunderland will hope that Lazio's latest interest goes away, though, allowing them to retain Bellingham's services for one more season before he potentially heads off to the Premier League.

The one chance that the Black Cats could have of keeping their most prized asset is if they earn promotion to the top flight next season, which should act as a major incentive to Le Bris and the rest of his squad.