Regis Le Bris will be aiming to leave his mark on the Sunderland squad during this transfer window, as many Championship sides now go full steam in adding more and more players to their roster ahead of the season to come.

There has only been one new addition to the Black Cats camp so far, with former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore entering the building on a free transfer, but it's unlikely to be the only incoming as the Frenchman now occupying the dug-out puts together what he'll hope is a promotion worthy group.

He might even sign a couple of players that could ruffle a few feathers when it comes to the old guard at the Stadium of Light, with an entertaining attacker reportedly on the Championship side's agenda.

Sunderland interested in loan deal for dazzling youngster

Sunderland have joined a whole host of other second-tier clubs in attempting to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer on loan, as per football journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The Black Cats have even asked about whether such a deal could take place according to Nixon, with Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers also doing the same, whilst Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers and plenty more EFL suitors eye up the sought-after 21-year-old as well.

Why Rak-Sakyi could take Roberts' spot

This could be a loan switch that's attractive for the Eagles reserve player, who was only afforded six Premier League games last season, with Rak-Sakyi still fondly remembered by those with Charlton Athletic connections, for a blistering season-long loan stint during the 22/23 campaign.

Patrick Roberts might sense that his assured starting position in the Sunderland first-team could be under threat by Rak-Sakyi's arrival to Wearside, however, as Les Bris starts to reshape the XI to his liking.

Despite never tasting Championship football across his short career to date, Rak-Sakyi should be able to take the second tier by storm, if his spell at the Valley is anything to go by.

In the division below, the explosive 21-year-old would amass a mightily impressive 15 goals and nine assists from 49 total appearances operating down the right wing, despite predominantly being played down the left flank when rising through the youth ranks back at Palace.

Roberts' numbers last season in the Championship Stat Roberts Games played 32 Goals scored 0 Shots per game 1.3 Assists 2 Expected assists (xA) 4.85 Big chances missed 6 Stats by Sofascore

Therefore, if the Eagles attacker were to relocate to Wearside on loan, he could take Roberts' spot off him without much trouble, considering the ex-Celtic forward failed to score at all last season as can be seen looking at his numbers above, with just two meagre assists also tallied up.

Rak-Sakyi has also begun to make some waves at Selhurst Park in the senior mix to a degree, with former Eagles manager Roy Hodgson even describing the Palace number 49 as possessing a "remarkable maturity" when he was still in charge, as more first-team opportunities began to open up after scoring a staggering 24 goals from just 40 games for the U21s.

Le Bris will also be concerned that Roberts' in-and-out nature of being in the Stadium of Light treatment room could impact the team next season, especially if they're low on numbers in the midst of a promotion hunt, with Rak-Sakyi's adaptability to play down either flank helpful if depth is lacking.

That could also be a major plus if Jack Clarke was to leave this summer also, knowing that the loan gem could slot into the ex-Tottenham Hotspur attacker's position if the worst comes to the worst.

It could be that many of the players who have become too comfortable at Sunderland need a new lease of life given to them, with Roberts even potentially boosted by Rak-Sakyi's arrival spurring him on to find his best again, as the Black Cats strive for a much better league finish this coming season.