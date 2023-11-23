Though it's still early days, Derby County once again find themselves outside the League One play-off places and on course to suffer yet another season of heartbreak. As things stand, the Rams sit level on points and even goal difference with sixth-placed Barnsley, but remain without a spot in the all-important eventual play-off spots. With the second half of the campaign still to come, however, there's still time for Derby to gain a chance of reaching Wembley.

The January transfer window could certainly increase that chance, and if the Rams can welcome the right reinforcements during the winter period, then they could potentially even challenge for a place in the top two, with only eight points separating second and seventh in the table.

Derby transfer news

Derby didn't spend a single penny on transfer fees during the summer transfer window, as the likes of Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder and Joe Ward made free moves to Pride Park. So far, that transfer tactic is yet to pay off, with the Rams struggling in their pursuit of promotion. That said, given that it was financial issues that led to such a fall from grace, welcoming players without extending themselves financially should be looked at as a wise move by those in the Midlands.

They could yet repeat their transfer trick in January, too. According to Claret & Hugh, Derby County are interested in signing Divin Mubama in the January transfer window. The West Ham United striker has impressed the Rams, who could boost Paul Warne's attacking options. It remains to be seen whether or not Derby pursue a permanent deal or a loan deal in the winter window, but the fact that Conor Washington's agent is the same as Mubama should hand them an advantage in any potential negotiations.

Derby recently dealt with Elite Management Agency when signing Washington during the summer, and could now look to use that relationship to sign Mubama in January, before his West Ham contract comes to an end next summer.

"Incredible" Mubama would boost Derby's promotion chances

In need of some consistent game time, Mubama could benefit from a move to Derby during the January transfer window. So far this season, he has made just three senior appearances at West Ham, which comes after he showed signs of potential in the last campaign, even scoring once and assisting once in the Europa Conference League. If Derby can secure a deal to sign Mubama, then they could have a game-changer for the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old is a player ready to burst into life, and was praised by academy manager Kenny Brown after winning Mark Noble's Young Hammer of the Year award last season. Brown told West Ham's official website:

“When you’ve got players with the attitude and work ethic like Divin, it makes our job as Academy staff and coaches so much easier. Younger players in our Academy are now looking up to Divin, and taking on board the way he manages his lifestyle, because it’s impeccable. That’s a massive credit to him on a personal level. He has truly enjoyed an incredible season and he’s a great personality too.”