Sunderland fans react to club post about iconic 3-0 win against Everton

Loads of Sunderland fans reacted after the Black Cats posted live updates and footage of their memorable 3-0 win over Everton on the club’s official Twitter account.

With no football for the foreseeable future, clubs have had to find ways of entertaining their fans on social media. Some have shared montages and clips of famous goals, others have played noughts and crosses against their fellow clubs, and plenty have taken to broadcasting iconic matches as if they are live.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

That’s exactly what Sunderland did this weekend with the 3-0 win over Everton, showing the final episode of 2016’s great escape on their Youtube channel. Lamine Kone etched his name into Wearside folklore with his first two goals for the club while Wahbi Khazri did what he does best and provided two assists, and who could forget Patrick van Aanholt’s stunning free-kick? Certainly not these fans, as they swooned over the club’s full-time post.

Have to be honest, that’s the first time I’ve sat and watched a full 90 minute rerun, helped me through my first Saturday in lockdown 👌🏻 🔴⚪️ — stuart bailey (@stubailey73) March 28, 2020

The team spirit in that team 👍 — wayne (@waynestringer11) March 29, 2020

In the top 3 games ive ever seen. @pvanaanholt and kone had the game of their lives and to top it off we sent the mags down — Robert Bell (@robbellftm) March 29, 2020

Other supporters had a slightly sadder reaction to the game though, reflecting on happier times with a tear in their eye. One fan said it was “fantastic but depressing at the same time”, presumably due to the fact that the club have since suffered two relegations and could yet face a third consecutive season in League One.

My heart breaks after watching that 😢 — Swankysafc (@swanky00000) March 28, 2020

Christ. This is fantastic but depressing at the same time. — Andy (@teasdale26) March 28, 2020

Finally, there were those who could only joke about the match, as one supporter shared a funny picture of Sam Allardyce while another asked if they’d ever be as happy as they were that night.

Watch Sunderland Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Big Sam arrived when the club were 19th with just three points from their first eight games, per BBC, and as a former Newcastle manager it’s fair to say he had to work hard to win fans over. That’s exactly what he did though, not only escaping relegation but sending the Magpies down in the process.