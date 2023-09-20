Arsenal are set to make their long-awaited return to Champions League football on Wednesday, bringing up huge questions about who Mikel Arteta might choose to start in this all-important fixture...

Who could start for Arsenal in the Champions League?

Having suffered a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, despite remaining unbeaten with four victories from their opening five games, the weekend's win over Everton ended a torrid run of form at Goodison Park as the Gunners overcame huge obstacles to surpass their stubborn hosts.

However, the clash was largely marred by Gabriel Martinelli's 24th-minute injury, who pulled up with a hamstring qualm just after seeing his neat finish chalked off for a marginal offside. Arteta would claim: "He felt something in his hamstring and we need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or not but he will be out for tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure."

Such a huge blow throws that left-wing spot completely up for grabs, with a number of stars likely set to have their eye on earning a start in this massive clash.

Emile Smith Rowe will be one vying for the place, whilst there is every chance that Gabriel Jesus could be pushed out wide to allow Eddie Nketiah to retain his striker spot.

However, the far more viable option would be to employ their match-winner from that aforementioned match, where Leandro Trossard made himself the star as he came off the bench to finish off a fine team move.

How good is Leandro Trossard?

When the Belgian was chosen to replace Martinelli after his injury, it immediately showcased where he stood in the pecking order. So, to see him score the winner, that place was arguably solidified.

From a short corner, which the north London outfit had been trying all game on Merseyside, a few intricate passes forged the 28-year-old an inch of space, where he struck a stunning left-footed effort in off the far post.

Such a moment of magic should come as no surprise to anyone though, as despite not quite lacking the dynamism and speed of the man he replaced, he remains the "magician" that writer Hayley McGoldrick branded him.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion wizard would prove that throughout last term too, as he shared his outstanding talents across two Premier League clubs without slowing down.

Moving in January, he would score eight and assist a further 13 in the league alone, with his instant impact at the Emirates nearly upholding their title charge that would ultimately fall short.

The £90k-per-week ace was further showcased as a true talent with his underlying figures, as he recorded a further 1.3 key passes and 1.5 shots per game, via Sofascore.

Given they are likely to come up against another team looking to frustrate them again tonight, such technical prowess could actually prove more impactful than Martinelli might have done.

After all, when compared to other wingers across Europe, the 28-cap creator ranks in the top 1% for assists per 90.

Trossard has more than enough quality to unlock most defences, having come up at key moments already with big goals. The hope will be that he can score arguably the biggest of his career to earn Arsenal an emphatic win on their triumphant Champions League return.