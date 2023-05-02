Arsenal were crushed 4-1 last time out by Manchester City, in a match that essentially ended their title charge as Pep Guardiola returned to the driving seat on course for the Premier League title.

Journalist Charles Watts had plenty to say throughout but drew one concluding remark with today's game against Chelsea on the horizon: "Trossard has to start against Chelsea. For all the talk around the impact of Saliba's injury and Holding's inclusion, Arsenal have not won a game since Trossard dropped out of the starting XI. They are a better team when he is on the pitch."

With Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka having all gone missing in such a crucial clash, Mikel Arteta could feasibly hook all of that front three given the lack of impact; given the former boasted the best Sofascore rating out of them all at 6.6, this stands as a miserable indication of the lack of creativity and potency.

However, that midweek loss was a culmination of three poor results that preceded it, as draws to Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton surrendered six key points.

It is no surprise that the Belgian trickster did not start in any of them, despite having recorded five assists in the three wins running up to them. This decision-making from the Spanish boss has cost them dearly, and he could recognise his mistake tonight by unleashing him in place of Gabriel Jesus.

How has Leandro Trossard played this season?

Moving to the Emirates in January, the 27-year-old has fast become a creative leader for the Gunners despite making just six starts.

Eight assists during this period sit him in second for most assists behind only Bukayo Saka, adding onto his ten goal contributions earned with Brighton and Hove Albion during the first half of the campaign.

The £45k-per-week "wizard", as branded by journalist Charlie Haffenden, has had the instant impact since that north London move that fellow writer Charlie Gordon predicted. He wrote: "Trossard would be a great signing for Arsenal. Far better value than just about every other winger on the market. Perfect calibre of player to slot in as third choice."

Given the offensive issues felt by the Stamford Bridge outfit, who have scored just 30 times this season, such a decisive forward could help propel Arteta's side in front. Especially given how profligate Jesus has been in recent weeks, particularly in their 3-3 draw with Southampton, where the Brazilian accumulated an expected goals tally of 1.14 without scoring.

Against Frank Lampard's struggling outfit, clinical finishing could be key to taking out their frustrations on their London rivals. Trossard's inclusion will almost ensure this, as his delivery has proven to often be imperative in Arsenal's success.