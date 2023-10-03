Arsenal will roar back into Champions League action tonight, as they travel to RC Lens to face their first away clash since their return to the competition.

However, Mikel Arteta will face a quick turnaround from Saturday's emphatic victory over AFC Bournemouth and must contend with an injury list constantly fluctuating from day to day.

Who will be fit for Arsenal's game against RC Lens?

Having brushed aside PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their European curtain-raiser, the Spaniard will hope to emulate that performance in France, although has seen a small upturn in ailments since the Dutch outfit came to north London.

A battling clash with rivals Tottenham Hotspur saw numerous casualties, with William Saliba, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka adding to the huge absences that Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard had already left.

However, the former trio all managed to return in time for that trip to the Vitality Stadium, but could be rested to prepare for the all-important clash with Manchester City on the weekend.

Another positive from that match was to see their tricky Belgian make the bench, although he was not risked as they cruised past the Cherries. Perhaps, given how exceptional he was in their last Champions League match, tonight could mark the perfect time for a recall.

How good is Leandro Trossard?

After all, it was fair to say that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man rose to the challenge in that aforementioned opener against the Red and Whites, earning an 8.0 rating buoyed by his goal and assist.

A consistent creative threat down that left flank, he deputised well in the absence of Martinelli, recording three key passes and driving home a fine second for the hosts, before being subbed off after just 58 minutes, via Sofascore.

Whilst such a display understandably drew praise, it is one which has become far more commonplace nowadays, with the £90k-per-week wizard having very nearly spearheaded their title push to the very end last season.

With four goal contributions in just five games across all competitions already this campaign, the 28-year-old seems poised to enjoy yet another outstanding year, having scored eight and assisted 13 in the Premier League alone last term.

After all, as recently as March saw writer Hayley McGoldrick rush to shower the Belgian international with adulation, branding him a "magician".

Although his fitness still remains up in the air, given he was fit enough for the bench on Saturday is a huge statement that Tuesday night could be his comeback.

After all, Arteta has been vocal about Trossard's instant importance to the Gunners since his £27m move last January:

"No, seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine. He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that."

Given how he rose to the Champions League challenge just last month, there is every chance that should he return to the starting side, he could replicate that form again.