Arsenal's recent poor run of form had seen the Premier League title seemingly slip out of their grasp, as they capped off three straight draws with a crushing loss at Manchester City.

It felt like that had marked the conclusion of their season, yet upon welcoming Chelsea to the Emirates, new faith was restored.

The Gunners raced into a 3-0 lead, and despite a late consolation from Frank Lampard's men, it marked a comprehensive return to form for Mikel Arteta and his magnificent outfit.

Although Pep Guardiola matched them with a win of his own, it did restore some faith as the Sky Blues have one extra game to play, meaning one extra chance to slip up.

Therefore, the pressure will remain should the north London outfit maintain another run of wins. Although unlikely, the slight chance of silverware returning means Arteta simply has to throw everything at it.

Using their latest win as a guideline for their final four matches, Leandro Trossard was one starter who has once again proven the necessity for his inclusion. Since signing in January for £27m, the Belgian has fast made himself imperative to their creativity.

How did Leandro Trossard play vs Chelsea?

The 27-year-old has managed 16 appearances since his switch from Brighton and Hove Albion, and earned widespread praise for his exploits in translating his form onto a bigger stage.

Scoring just once and assisting a further eight, this built upon a remarkable first half of the campaign, where he recorded ten goal contributions with the Seagulls.

Such consistently brilliant showings at the Amex even led SussexLive journalist Richie Mills to dub him their "magic man".

Starting ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on Tuesday, who had admittedly gone missing in their loss against City, Trossard recorded a fine outing that was capped off by his 7.3 rating. Of his teammates, only the match-winner Martin Odegaard received higher.

Indeed, the Brazilian lasted just an hour against the reigning champions, where he failed to assert any attacking threat on the game. He did not register a single successful shot or dribble, and had just 11 touches of the ball - which is once every five-and-a-half minutes. Reiss Nelson, who came off the bench for the final ten minutes, matched this feat, via Sofascore.

Trossard's eye-catching outing in midweek was upheld by a slew of statistics that denote creative excellence, in which he managed two key passes and was 100% successful when dribbling.

The left winger even amassed an expected assist of 0.50, suggesting that the odds were not quite in his favour as his teammates squandered various chances, via Sofascore.

GOAL reporter Charles Watts had demanded his inclusion from the start and was rewarded following a display. He wrote on Twitter beforehand:

"Trossard has to start against Chelsea. For all the talk around the impact of Saliba's injury and Holding's inclusion, Arsenal have not won a game since Trossard dropped out of the starting XI. They are a better team when he is on the pitch."

Tuesday night proved this, and with that tiny possibility that the title could swing back in their favour, Trossard must remain in the starting XI to continue applying the pressure.