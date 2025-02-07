Lecce chief Sticchi Damiani has now revealed how Manchester United forced the club into selling Patrick Dorgu in January, with the Premier League giants offering a brutal promise to both club and player.

Dorgu becomes Amorim's first major signing

Though money was tight in Manchester in January, Ruben Amorim was finally handed the first major signing of his Old Trafford reign in the final days of the winter window as the club agreed a deal to sign Dorgu from Lecce days after the arrival of Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

After they reportedly demanded €40m initially to allow the Dane to leave midway through the league season, a deal was eventually agreed for a base fee of €30m plus a further €5m in performance-based add-ons which are thought to be relatively easy to achieve (£29m total).

Dorgu has penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option for a further 12 months should he impress at the Theatre of Dreams, and is expected to be an instant starter for Amorim's side at left wing-back, replacing Diogo Dalot in the role.

Patrick Dorgu 24/25 so far (all competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2

"I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim. His vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions," Dorgu explained upon his signing being announced.

And now, one Lecce chief has revealed exactly how Manchester United landed their man despite Lecce's misgivings.

Man Utd hand Lecce brutal ultimatum

Speaking to Italian media, Damiani revealed that Amorim's side served the Serie A minnows with a simple three word ultimatum that ultimately made them decide to cash in on their star for a record fee - now or never.

“On January 17th, 2025, we wrote to Manchester that the January transfer operation was not of interest to us. We are not talking about figures, but because this is the club’s policy,” he explained.

However, instead of deterring the Red Devils, this only made them push more forcefully for a deal, warning that this would be the only time they would try to sign Dorgu.

"There was a sort of ultimatum, now or never, also giving this message to Dorgu", Damiani added. “The situation led us to think that, from an element of coherence, digging in our heels would have become stupid and would have done damage to a club that has become sustainable.”

As a result, not only were United able to get their man, but they were also able to negotaite the fee down from the initial asking price. This is a tactic that the Red Devils are seemingly becoming regular users of. Indeed, they used the exact method on current coach Ruben Amorim, as he revealed after joining the club.

"I never discussed anything with the president. For three days I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible," Amorim explained on his arrival at Old Trafford. "It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option. So, I had three days to make my mind up, to make a decision that changes radically my life."

Now, Dorgu's arrival has followed the same pattern, suggesting that when United knock, teams are forced to listen.