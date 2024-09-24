Tottenham legend Ledley King has heaped praise on one member of Ange Postecoglou's squad who often goes "unrewarded", whilst also hailing his work ethic at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford - Postecoglou survives early scare

Losing at home to Brentford after narrowly escaping Coventry last week would've seriously thrown Postecoglou's position into question, and supporters were given a brief glimpse of that possibility when Bryan Mbuemo opened the scoring for Thomas Frank's side just one minute into the game.

Luckily for the Lilywhites head coach, their lead lasted just seven minutes. £65 million summer signing Dominic Solanke opened his account for Tottenham and equalised with his first-ever Premier League goal for the club, and it wasn't long before Postecoglou's side took the lead.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

Winger Brennan Johnson, who deactivated all of his social media accounts last week after online abuse, followed up his winner at Coventry with an excellent low finish to gift Spurs a 2-1 advantage - much to the delight of the home crowd.

It took a while before Postecoglou's side sealed all three points, with James Maddison putting the result beyond doubt on 85 minutes to make it 3-1 and seal a much-needed second win on the trot for Spurs.

"Yeah, it wasn't an ideal start, obviously, but, to be honest, it was like it never happened," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win over Brentford.

"The boys just sort of went at it. That's what we wanted to do today. We knew Brentford were going to be pretty aggressive with and without the ball and we love that part of the game. We thought if we really brought our own energy and intensity that we know we can, with and without the ball, we could cause them a lot of problems and we did. We were relentless the whole game and fully deserved the win."

A host of senior players impressed against The Bees, while youngster Lucas Bergvall was handed a cameo by Postecoglou and is set for further game time over the next week.

Ledley King praises Dominic Solanke at Tottenham

Speaking to The Spurs Web, King has shared his thoughts on Solanke, and what he makes of the Englishman after he scored his first-ever goal for the club.

“Solanke works really hard. Sometimes that goes unrewarded, the hard work they put in, but I’m glad he got off the mark," said King on Solanke.

“When you get strikers like that, they don’t stop running and they chase everything down, you never have any time on the ball [as a defender]. They’re a bit of a nuisance strikers like that to play against, but they’re good when they’re on your team, they’re very good."

Postecoglou admitted that Tottenham looked at signing Ivan Toney before deciding on the £90,000-per-week Solanke to replace Harry Kane, so supporters will be hoping his tap-in against Brentford is the first of many more.

"We looked at him," the Australian said. "But the reality was that Dom is the one that I wanted. It took the whole summer to get him in but he was the one that fitted the profile that we wanted."