Tottenham Hotspur are arguably the in-form team in the Premier League at the moment, sitting top of the table after eight games under the impressive leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

His influence has been instant and revolutionary, with the Australian implementing his free-flowing philosophy with seeming ease, bringing in the necessary additions to help speed up such a process.

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven are just two of their summer acquisitions who have already made massive impacts, with Daniel Levy's newfound willingness to spend making the process a far smoother one.

With a history of immense frugality that has often led to the Lilywhites missing out on key targets, it seems that whilst the change in mindset that saw him start employing win-now managers has been proven a flawed one, it could prove profitable should he retain that free-spending nature acquired alongside it with Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss has already proven his worth, and deserves the necessary backing.

He will be hoping to build a successful side on the strong foundation already laid, seeking to expunge the past in usher to forge a brighter future. However, there are some historical assets that could certainly be of use nowadays, with their academy usage one such example.

After all, few managers nowadays would turn down the option to create their own Harry Kane, or even Ledley King.

How good was Ledley King?

Revered in north London as the quintessential one-club man, the 42-year-old academy graduate would go on to make 322 appearances across a glittering career which unfortunately would only reap a sole trophy.

However, he will likely be unaffected by such a notion, with his club even writing the following summation on their website: 'Academy graduate, captain, legend, one-Club man – the King.

'One of the greatest-ever defenders to pull on the famous white jersey, Ledley led us for seven years with composure, tenacity and heart. He knew what it meant to play for Spurs. It's his Club, his one and only Club.'

They would even suggest: 'His ability to read the game was remarkable at such a young age, his focus intense, developing his understanding and instinctive positioning and timing. It’s been said many times, but barring injuries, Ledley may well have been one of England’s all-time great defenders.'

With pace and power in equal measure, Harry Redknapp would even brand the centre-back an "absolute freak" for his ability to maintain his elite levels despite training far less to avoid injury.

Then, Dimitar Berbatov would support such a notion: "For me he was up there with [Nemanja] Vidic and Rio [Ferdinand], He was so intelligent and read the game so well. He was always intercepting balls purely because he knew where the striker would be."

Despite all the outstanding attributes he boasted that made him one of the best for a period, it always felt like a huge case of 'what could have been'.

King remains a legend in N17, but had they signed Gary Cahill just before his move to Chelsea, perhaps that legacy might be somewhat dampened given how the 37-year-old likely surpassed his legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Did Spurs nearly sign Gary Cahill?

Having impressed with Bolton Wanderers, the titanic young defender was always bound to draw the attention of bigger clubs seeking to bolster their backline.

However, despite their 2011 push under Redknapp, it was that aforementioned shrewd nature of Levy that proved Tottenham's undoing, as they refused to stump up the cash.

As reported by The Guardian, Cahill had entered the final 12 months of his contract and was therefore available for a cut price fee. Despite that, the chairman refused to sanction the £13m price tag being demanded, and they pulled out.

Gary Cahill apps vs THFC Wins Draws Losses Goal Contributions 25 8 7 10 4

Speaking to the media, the former Portsmouth boss would then reveal: "We'd been trying to make one big one [happen] by taking Gary Cahill but we couldn't get there in the end.

"The chairman tried hard but we couldn't make it happen. It was the valuation, more or less. The deal was just a bit difficult to do. We would have liked him, but there you go. It's been a difficult day – we've got a few players out, but we've found it difficult bringing players in."

Given how the former England international would go on to star in west London, becoming a modern-day legend of theirs whilst morphing into one of the division's finest defenders, this was certainly a failed transfer that they lived to rue.

How good was Gary Cahill?

Chelsea were the beneficiaries of their reluctance to spend, and just six months later they tied up a deal for him for just £7m. Given the on-pitch return he offered, this marked one of their greatest coups ever.

Going on to play an impressive 290 times for the Blues, he won all there was to win, including two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and even the Champions League. It marked a sparkling end to a fine career, before spells at Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth saw him finally retire.

Twice named in the PFA Team of the Year, and having captained them to silverware too, the 6 foot 4 titan was a defensive giant willing to put his body on the line at all costs, whilst retaining a touch of the modern-day class that is becoming more and more important for centre-backs.

Such consistency and impressive form was bound to draw praise, with another legendary defender of Chelsea in John Terry leading it. Having partnered the 61-cap stalwart for some time, the 42-year-old would note back in 2015: "Gary is a big character. He was obviously disappointed to be left out of the Chelsea side a few months ago, but he has come back and taken his chance again. He has been different class and is England's best centre back. For me he has been brilliant all season long."

Whilst King might have boasted the superior physical assets, injuries and his desire to remain in north London saw him not quite reach the potential expected of him. Meanwhile, Cahill was leading his side to the true elite honours, as an important figure for numerous legendary managers.

Had Redknapp managed to secure his signature instead, perhaps it might have been Spurs who were blessed with his title-winning pedigree.