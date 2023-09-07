Leeds United's on-pitch antics have left fans with little to shout about of late, as despite largely dominating in their opening five Championship fixtures, they only have one win to show for it.

Daniel Farke is likely mulling over what needs to change in order to turn things around, as he strives to add some cutting-edge to his side which have predominantly failed at simply putting their chances away.

The hope is that their late transfer flurry as the summer window closed can provide enough additional firepower to push them closer to their goal, which is undoubtedly a Premier League return in ample time. After all, they have invested some solid fees on stars they hope can help them achieve such a feat.

To add these to the wealth of talent they already boasted, which included two of their most expensive ever signings in Georginio Rutter and Dan James, it is expected that they should be challenging for that top spot at the very least.

However, if anyone knows how unpredictable big-money additions can be, it's Leeds United.

Who are Leeds United's record signings?

Having shattered their club record transfer back in January to sign the aforementioned Frenchman, many questioned the decision to unload such a lofty fee on an unproven 20-year-old who had hardly lit up German football.

Leeds United's record signings Fee Paid Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim) £35.5m Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg) £29.5m Rodrigo (Valencia) £27m Daniel James (Manchester United) £26.2m Rio Ferdinand (West Ham United) £23.4m

With just one senior goal to his name since then, which has come in this current campaign, he made little impact on their eventual relegation and now has huge expectations to spearhead their Premier League return.

Brenden Aaronson marked another huge outlay with little return, who instead scored just once in the league across the whole of last season, having signed for a similarly ridiculous fee. The combination of Victor Orta and Jesse Marsch seemingly doomed this famous club to the drop.

However, one reasonably successful record acquisition that the Whites did make in the past was the signing of Lee Bowyer, as they sought to capitalise on their newfound wealth to snag the young talent.

Fighting off interest from Liverpool, West Ham United, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday, the £2.8m spent marked a British transfer record at the time for a teenager, who had impressed after bursting onto the scene at Charlton Athletic.

Expectations were high for the young midfielder, and admittedly he did perform admirably amidst what was ultimately a tumultuous tenure. Alan Curbishley, his boss with the Addicks, even branded him the "best teenage player I've ever seen".

Having enjoyed a career of immense highs and incredible lows, which he would carry into a brief managerial career too, Bowyer is one of England's most enigmatic aces of the last few decades, who arguably reached his peak at Elland Road.

He so nearly ended up back in Yorkshire too, having been touted as a potential successor to Marcelo Bielsa's throne after the Argentine was sacked.

How good was Lee Bowyer?

Although the early period of his stint in Yorkshire was marred by a racism scandal, the 1998/99 season marked his standout as he took the place of David Hopkins to immediately stake his rightful claim as their key man in midfield. He even claimed Leeds' Player of the Season award at the conclusion of that term, having matured into a fine all-around general whilst also notching nine goals in the league too.

Instantly becoming a key figure under David O'Leary, he first featured heavily as they qualified for the Champions League in 2000, taking it one step further the year prior by excelling in the elite European competition.

The now 46-year-old scored crucial goals against AC Milan, Barcelona and Lazio as they were felled in the semi-final, but he remained the joint-top scorer in the competition.

Despite his blistering form, which even led to a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, controversy was never far behind Bowyer, who was allegedly involved in a booze-fuelled assault of a student in 2001.

Although he was cleared of all charges following a gruelling two-month trial, the club still sought to fine him for flouting their rules regarding alcohol consumption. Thus kickstarted another debacle, with his refusal to pay leading to his placement on the transfer list for all of ten days until they reached a conclusion.

In total Bowyer would make 260 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, scoring 54 times, with the immense potential he held ultimately derailed by a series of inexplicable events. It is clear that this was not something he saved just for his time at Leeds though, with his on-pitch fight with Kieron Dyer perhaps the most high-profile gaffe of his entire career.

Having started as one of England's most promising young midfield talents, it is a challenging task to sum up what exactly occurred during Bowyer's whirlwind spell at Elland Road. However, what the former Birmingham City manager is up to now will likely shock fans even more.

What is Lee Bowyer doing now?

As a combative, all-action and often overly-aggressive star back in his heyday, many might wonder what the one-cap ex-England international is up to nowadays.

His temperament as a player could draw up all manner of potential vocations, but few would have expected Bowyer to have traded his wild mannerisms for the peace and serenity that fishing can bring.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he revealed that upon his retirement he invested in La Fritterie, a lake in France which he used to visit in his playing days, which he has since converted into a small business where anglers pay for the pleasure of fishing there.

"You either love or hate fishing. I love it," he started, explaining how it offered an escape during his time as a player. "I was one of those who couldn’t unwind or sleep after games. I’d be up until three in the morning watching replays of the game, seeing what I’d done wrong. The fishing helped me unwind."

He also sought to dispel the myths surrounding his hostile personality, noting: "Everyone has got this pre-conception of me, that the way I played is the person I am. I suppose it’s understandable, but I am the complete opposite."

But when chatting about that infamous period at Leeds, he was effusive in his praise for the battling side they were: "We were a proper team. We weren’t scared of anyone and would attack like you couldn’t imagine. People said we were dirty but we were competitive."

Bowyer, despite the rich vein of form he enjoyed throughout stints of his career, remains one of England's great 'what could have been' stories. However, it is almost comforting to see someone who was so often criticised for this aggressive nature settle down in such a peaceful setting, surrounded by what he loves.