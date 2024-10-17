ITV pundit Lee Dixon is now convinced that a "most intelligent" player could sign for Arsenal, with the ex-Gunner believing he'd be an ideal recruit.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta will be devising ways to strengthen the north Londoners' ranks in 2025, and it is believed that Arsenal would like to sign back-up options who can rotate with key players.

Bukayo Saka's hamstring scare on international duty with England highlights the glaring need for Edu to potentially bring in an alternative for that area of the team, with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo believed to be a target for Arsenal in that regard.

As well as Semenyo, reports claim Arsenal would still like to bring in a striker, despite Kai Havertz's excellent form this season. The German withdrew from international duty with a knee problem, and while it isn't thought to be serious, there are still doubts surrounding Gabriel Jesus' future at Arsenal - so a new number nine is apparently something to watch out for.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Arsenal appear to be in pole position to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, despite his recent new deal, but there are suggestions he will cost around £67 million. Defensively, Edu and co have been monitoring new options as well, considering how much they rely on star centre-back duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Indeed, Arsenal scouts were in Munich on Monday to run the rule over Jorrel Hato, with the Ajax starlet on their transfer list as he continues to impress in the Eredivisie. Arsenal have held internal talks over signing Hato, according to other reports, so it appears Emirates Stadium officials are weighing up the possibility of bringing in more players in a wide variety of areas.

The midfield definitely cannot be discounted, either, considering both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are out of contract next summer.

Lee Dixon convinced Arsenal will sign Angel Gomes

An astute option could be Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who recently received his first-ever England cap and has impressed in Ligue 1.

As quoted by CaughtOffside and The Metro, former defender Dixon has claimed that Gomes could join Arsenal next year on a Bosman deal, with his Lille contract expiring as clubs are handed the opportunity to bring him in for free.

“I think Angel Gomes would fit in at Arsenal superbly," said Dixon.

“His qualities are clear to see, he’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice. He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.”

Former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, now in charge of AC Milan, has also lauded the ex-Man United starlet's technique and in-game intelligence.

"Angel is maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team. He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn and he is a player with big skills, big technique,” said Fonseca.

“He is a player who under pressure it is not easy to steal the ball off him and who discovers the space so easily. He is young, he has a big talent. I believe with the right coach, with the right project, with the right game for him, he can have the possibility to have a big step in his career.”