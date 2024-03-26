Arsenal head into their crunch clash with Manchester City on Easter Day sat top of the Premier League.

A win for Liverpool a few hours before may well bump them down but the fact remains, this is a pretty good time to be a fan of the Gunners.

They have recovered from a mini-slump around the New Year period to crash home a bucket load of goals in their pursuit of domestic and continental glory.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have also concluded some important business behind the scenes over that time, tying down defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White to new contracts.

White now sits on a pretty pay packet of a reported £150k-per-week, extending his stay in north London until 2028 at the least.

That said, PR surrounding White hasn't all been positive over the last fortnight with his unwillingness to play for England being revealed by Gareth Southgate.

Ben White's situation with England

To date, White has only earned four caps for the England national team but it doesn't appear as though he'll be adding to that total anytime soon.

The right-back was part of the squad for the last Euros and was also part of the World Cup squad in Qatar, a richly deserved call-up for his progression with Arsenal.

Sadly, the 26-year-old didn't feature in either tournament and as has been well documented now, left the World Cup early.

The reason? Well, an alleged altercation of sorts with one of Southgate's coaches, Steve Holland.

The Athletic believe that Holland wasn't a great fan of White's attitude, with the coach reportedly calling the defender out for not taking things seriously enough. Southgate denies any disagreement staunchly, but it's led to the £50m man making himself unavailable for his national team.

That said, speaking in his pre-international break press conference, the England boss is still open to a return to the setup for the Arsenal star.

He commented: "On form, I can't sit here and say [White] doesn't deserve to be in. John McDermott [technical director] had a call from Edu last week to say Ben didn't want to be considered for England squads at this time.

"That's a great shame, he's a player I really like, he's a player we took to the Euros when he was at Brighton, to the World Cup. I spoke to him post-Qatar, because I wanted to pick him. There was clearly reticence from his side, I don't know fully why that is."

The reaction has been quite something with some in the footballing sphere criticising the defender. However, some, like Lee Dixon have shown a little more understanding of the situation.

What Lee Dixon has said about Ben White

Speaking to Football FanCast on behalf of BetVictor Casino Dixon wasn't too critical of White's decision.

The well-known pundit said: "He might be sitting there in 15 - 20 years time and going 'oh, I wish I would have played for England' but that’s up to him.

"I’ve gone on record before as saying if he doesn't play, we don't know the full reasons and we might never know the full reasons, that’s up to him. If he doesn't want to play. Okay, fine. Well, thanks for trying. Who's next? That's exactly where I sit with it."

The former Arsenal man followed that up by suggesting the pressure of playing for your country could have been a further reason behind White's decision, using his own playing career as an example.

Like Arsenal's current number 4, Dixon never appeared at a major tournament for England, having made the first of his 22 caps in April 1990. He endured a period of international exile between 1994 and 1999 when he made his final outing for England in a 2-0 defeat against France.

Detailing that experience, the 60-year-old warned White that the pressure may well be even greater if and when he does play for the Three Lions again: "When I came back to play for England when I was in my late 30s and I got called back by Howard Wilkinson the pressure that I was under then after seven years out was huge. I didn't enjoy it. I played one game and I really didn't enjoy it.

"I was at a time in my career - he’s not at that - he’s a lot younger and it's different, but I can relate to it if it is a pressure thing. I felt that when I first played for England it’s a different pressure because you want to play and I would always want to play for England, but he doesn't so fine. There's the line, thanks a lot, shake his hand and get on with it."