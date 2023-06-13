Leeds United are searching for the next manager to lead the squad at Elland Road and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of one particular candidate.

What's the latest on Leeds' manager search?

According to Brazilian news outlet IG ESporte, Leeds have opened talks to lure former Celta Vigo coach Carlos Carvalhal to West Yorkshire.

As per the report, the Portuguese coach left the Spanish club last after just seven months in charge with the two parties mutually consenting to part ways and now Leeds have expressed an interest in the out-of-work manager and opening talks to discuss a potential move.

Would Carvalhal be a good fit for Leeds?

When considering the other candidates who have been named as potential options for the club this summer - Steven Gerrard, Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker - the approach for Carvalhal won't provoke much excitement and owing to his rollercoaster record in English football, could be a massive risk.

The 57-year-old boasts an extensive record of managerial appointments leading 21 clubs over his 25-year career and averaging just 0.84 years per appointment, concerning statistics that are very similar to that of failed Leeds boss Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard - who managed the Whites for just two months last season - also possesses an unstable record with 15 appointments spanning 19 years and has also averaged less than a year in his previous roles (0.94).

Indeed, Carvalhal's longest appointment was in fact in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday - managing the Owls for just under 2.5 years in 131 fixtures, earning an average of 1.56 points per game and finishing in respectful league positions of fourth and sixth.

The Portuguese coach then went on to manage Swansea in the Premier League, but it was one of many of his short-lived stints - managing 25 fixtures and winning just five league games which in the end was not enough to save them from an 18th place finish and relegation back to the second tier after seven seasons in the top flight.

One of the key contributors to Leeds' decline over last season was the constant change in managers which resulted in a need to quickly and often unsuccessfully adapt the style of play to suit their philosophy, something that clearly took its toll on the team and avoiding that pattern repeating itself in the Championship will be crucial to their chances of making an instant return to the Premier League.

With that being said, the 49ers should avoid putting all their eggs into Carvalhal's basket and must instead prioritise bringing in a manager who has proven success and longevity in their roles, providing Leeds with a long-term future instead of a short-term solution.