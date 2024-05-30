Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises have already made an enquiry for a summer signing following their Championship playoff final defeat to Southampton.

Leeds transfer plans after Southampton defeat

The Whites and Daniel Farke are now preparing for another season in the second tier following a 1-0 defeat at Wembley on Sunday, with another busy summer in regards to incomings and outgoings now expected.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said there are "going" to be some departures and arrivals ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

“We are well capitalised from an investment standpoint. We have the funds that we need to do what we need to do. The reality of being in the Championship is that Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) plays a role. We also inherited a challenging situation, so naturally there are going to be some trade-offs. But also, we have a really good team, and it is not just about outs, but ins. We're looking at scouting possibilities and players that we can bring in. We will have to make some trade-offs because of P&S but we have the investment commitment to do what we need to do.”

Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray have already been linked with moves away from Yorkshire, however, it looks as if plans are already being put in place to finally bring a 2023 target to the club.

Leeds make Ao Tanaka enquiry

Last year, Leeds were heavily linked with signing midfielder Ao Tanaka but ended up bringing in both Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev. The links to the Japan international have now returned, with reports from Hochi News stating that Leeds have already enquired to sign Tanaka this summer alongside Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Mainz and Everton.

It is increasingly likely that Tanaka will leave Fortuna Duesseldorf after they failed to win promotion to the Bundesliga, throwing away a three-goal lead in a two-legged promotion final against Bochum.

Tanaka, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, can play in holding or attacking roles but is primarily a box-to-box midfielder, so could provide Farke with plenty of versatility next season alongside the likes of Kamara, Gruev, Ampadu and potentially Gray. He caught the eye of Josh Bunting during the 2022 World Cup as well for his “effective” displays, with the journalist saying:

The 25-year-old has plenty of experience in the German second division, making 91 appearances for his current employers, and by the looks of it, he could be on the move this summer, whether that be with Leeds remains to be seen.