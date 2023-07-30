Highlights

Leeds United are now under the control of 49ers Enterprises at Elland Road and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that they have two main 'priorities' to try and put into action at Elland Road.

What's the latest news involving 49ers Enterprises and Leeds United?

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United's new owners 49ers Enterprises plan to expand Elland Road to a 55,000-spectator stadium and draw up new 'corporate hospitality' offerings in both north and east stands alongside plans to boost matchday revenue.

The report states that proposals are already underway to revamp Elland Road following the departure of Andrea Radrizzani and the project if expected to cost around £200 million to complete. Promotion is expectedly another key focus for everyone involved at the club this term following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has already spoken about some of his ambitions for the Whites when he and the 49ers completed their takeover of the club, stating to their official website: This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work. This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season. It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this Club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

Daniel Farke will lead his new side out for the first time competitively on August 6th against Cardiff City, where the long road to redemption will begin for Leeds United as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Only one signing has been confirmed by Leeds United at the time of writing in the form of Ethan Ampadu, who has joined from Chelsea for a fee of £7 million plus performance-related add-ons that could add another £3 million, as per The Evening Standard.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has also confirmed that promotion and redeveloping Elland Road will both be focuses of paramount importance for 49ers Enterprises.

Jacobs told FFC: "This is something that's really important to 49ers Enterprises and I think that they've obviously known, because they've been integrated within the club for quite some time, exactly what they have to do. I think that there are effectively two priorities. The first priority is promotion, the second priority is Elland Road and Leeds' matchday revenue can be higher and that will obviously require dealing with the stadium side of things. I think this is no real surprise."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds United and Farke will likely be targeting some savvy recruitment in the transfer window to get their promotion push up and running at Elland Road.

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is a target for Leeds United this summer; however, they will have to do battle with fellow relegated clubs Leicester City and Southampton for his signature, according to Football Insider.

The same outlet report that Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is expected to be announced imminently as a Leeds United player following the completion of his medical at the club.

Earlier in the window, The Athletic revealed that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips was being pursued by the Whites, though it remains to be seen if a deal can be done for the 26-year-old.