Leeds United look likely to be unaffected in seeing the club being taken over by 49ers Enterprises despite their relegation from the Premier League, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving 49ers Enterprises and Leeds United?

According to Sky Sports News, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is involved in 'advanced' talks to sell the club to 49ers Enterprises on a revised deal due to their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The report states that Radrizzani is still expected to sanction the sale of Leeds United before being in place to oversee a 'transition' period alongside chief executive Angus Kinnear.

Leeds United will also see some movement in the dugout this summer as they look to find a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who has left the club following an unsuccessful four-match spell in charge, as per BBC Sport.

As per The Guardian, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are internally admired by Whites' chiefs while West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberán and Lorient’s Regis Le Bris could also emerge as candidates to replace Allardyce.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that 49ers Enterprises will still want to complete a takeover despite Leeds United dropping into the second tier of the English pyramid.

Jacobs told FFC: "It is a little bit uncertain at this point. But the long-term game plan and roadmap has always been for 49ers Enterprises to come in and even with the prospect of relegation, they don't appear to be put off by taking over the football club."

What next for Leeds United?

Now, the long road to the start of next term begins for Leeds United and plenty of incomings and outgoings will be expected at the club across the duration of the transfer window.

Plenty of players will be expected to leave Leeds United in the off-season, with one of them being Wilfried Gnonto, who has attracted interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Roma, as per Calciomercato via The Daily Mail.

talkSPORT also claim that Jack Harrison is in the sights of West Ham United and Aston Villa this summer and could be available for a cut-price fee due to a relegation release clause inserted into his contract.

In terms of incomings, Manchester City starlet Shea Charles is a target at Elland Road, though Leeds United will face competition from the likes of Brentford and Borussia Dortmund for his signature, as per The Guardian.

Football Insider reported earlier this year that out-of-contract Rangers winger Ryan Kent is also someone Leeds United are monitoring; however, rumours are few and far between at present due to the club being in the middle of a takeover process and also hunting for a new manager.