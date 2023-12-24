Leeds United are off the back of a morale-boosting result and could now be set to boost their promotion credentials after it emerged that the Whites are keen on a talented player in January.

Leeds United 4-0 Ipswich Town

Daniel Farke's side earned a massive boost regarding their automatic promotion hopes on Saturday after efforts from Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and an own goal from Leif Davis gave the hosts a 4-0 victory on the day over Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town.

Despite being 10 points behind the Tractor Boys at kick-off, the Whites were able to capitalise to record a richly deserved triumph, which will breed belief that they can now rally and claim second position in the Championship table between now and the end of the season.

Related Leeds United keen on signing "very talented" ace wanted by multiple clubs Leeds United are in the market as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his side's promotion bid...

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke heaped praise on what he described as an "incredible" performance from his players, saying:

"It's not possible to have a perfect performance in football, but it was probably our most mature performance of the season, regarding that we played one of the top sides at this level, we were all over them and fully deserved our 4-0 win.

"In the first-half they had two half-chances with shots from distance, but second half 'expected goals' was zero for them. I can't recall that in any game; it was incredible work from my players. In all phases, we were outstanding. In our possession, we had many good spells and we were controlling and dominating without the ball. After 80 minutes you are 4-0 up, and we still did not want to give any chance away. My most impressive topic and aspect of the game was the clean sheet."

Now, a new defender looks to be in the sights of 49ers Enterprises and the German coach ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Leeds express interest in Bright Osayi-Samuel

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United have expressed interest in bringing Fenerbache full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel back to England in recent weeks; however, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on signing the former Queens Park Rangers man.

Bright Osayi-Samuel statistics in 2023/24 - Super Lig (Sofascore) Expected assists 0.48 Interceptions per game 1.0 Clearances per game 1.2 Tackles per game 2.1 Goal conversion 67% Average match rating 7.00

The report states that the Nigeria international, who has three wins over Leeds during his career, could leave the Super Lig giants for a cut-price fee due to his contract being set to expire in the summer of 2025. Nevertheless, Crystal Palace recruitment officials are making inroads to try and fend off competition for the 25-year-old and are believed to be slightly ahead in the race at present.

Once labelled "outstanding" by former boss Mark Warburton, Osayi-Samuel, a right-back, has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, registering two goals and four assists along the way (Osayi-Samuel statistics - Transfermarkt).

Leeds United have had injury issues in the full-back areas, with the likes of Sam Byram, Djed Spence and Junior Firpo all missing parts of the campaign, resulting in teenage midfielder Archie Gray filling in at right-back and making it his own, so bringing Osayi-Samuel to Elland Road could be a shrewd coup.